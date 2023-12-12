A Democratic campaign deploys the first synthetic AI caller

Rebecca Kern, Mohar Chatterjee and Madison Fernandez
·7 min read

Voters in south-central Pennsylvania began getting calls over the weekend from a completely artificial person campaigning on behalf of a Democratic congressional candidate — in what its creators believe is the first interactive AI-powered political phone campaign.

“Hello. My name is Ashley, and I'm an artificial intelligence volunteer for Shamaine Daniels' run for Congress,” the calls begin.

Daniels is running to unseat House Republican Rep. Scott Perry. Pennsylvania's 10th district is a top target for Democrats next year as they look to chip away at Republicans’ slim majority and flip the House.

The calls represent the cutting edge of how a new wave of artificial intelligence platforms are shaping politics. Flexible and persuasively human, so-called “generative AI” systems have already been writing campaign letters and drafting automated text messages.

Although the use of AI has raised concerns among security experts and ethicists, it is subject to relatively few rules, with Congress facing an uphill battle to pass any laws regulating AI before the 2024 elections. The Federal Election Commission has collected public comments on a petition to regulate deceptive AI content in campaign ads but hasn’t announced any actions yet.

The robotic volunteer was built by a startup called Civox, run by co-founders based in London and San Francisco. It answers questions about Daniels, her policy positions and her opponent Perry in a slightly metallic female voice designed to remind recipients they’re talking to an AI, according to test calls with POLITICO.

Civox pitched the idea to Daniels, who said she embraced AI calling as a chance to guide “where the conversation goes” on how AI is used in politics.

“This technology is going to change the character of what campaigning looks like,” Daniels said.

The company has also spoken with former Democratic National Committee staffers and former Biden administration White House officials about its technology, Civox co-founder Ilya Mouzykantskii told POLITICO.

So far, the biggest concerns about AI in politics have been over fake content and deliberate misinformation, such as when a Ron DeSantis PAC used AI in July to fake Donald Trump's voice. Both Daniels and Civox say her campaign’s voice chatbot is trained to repeat only factual information, including about her opponent.

In test calls to POLITICO, Ashley stayed on-script, repeating Daniel’s biographical information and policy positions — that she’s an attorney who works on affordable housing, economic disparities and progressive policies. When prompted to stray into broader topics, like where to vote, or how much money Daniels was saving with AI calls — it declined to say, responding, “It’s a lot to think about,” and offering to connect the caller with a human campaign staffer.

When probed about Republican opponent Perry, Ashley said Daniels “has concerns” about Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection (for which he’s being investigated) and his attempts to help overturn the 2020 election. Ashley then said Daniels is “committed to defending democracy.”

Perry’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Robert Forbes, one of Daniels’ six Democratic primary opponents, said in a statement that using AI “demonstrates a lazy style of canvassing but also indicates to donors how little a candidate cares about your financial donations.” Daniels’ other primary opponents did not comment on the technology.

Daniels, who’s currently a Harrisburg City Council member, lost by 8 points to Perry in 2022.

To public watchdogs, the rapid arrival of AI in politics carries yet unknown risks, including a further erosion of trust in what’s true and what is real.

Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said, “people are building the plane as we fly it,” of the use of AI in campaigns.

“The risks are that we pollute the knowledge commons and no one believes anything is true at all,” she said. “There’s such a huge potential for getting it wrong — because people are moving so quickly and it’s a bit of an arms race for campaigns spending money now.”

Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director and founder of the nonprofit Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, worried that a proliferation of AI campaign workers, especially flawed ones, could deter people from voting, adding: “It sounds like a recipe for disaster.”

Both Daniels and Civox say they want to use AI transparently and say they hope to launch a public conversation about its role in politics.

Civox, which officially launched this week, was founded by Mouzykantskii, a former fintech consultant, and Adam Reis, a software engineer who worked on Lyft’s self-driving vehicle. They started building the tool in May and said they’re only focusing on Democratic campaigns to start but are open to working with moderate campaigns across party lines in the future.

Reis said the company focused on an AI voice chatbot for campaigns specifically because “it’s going to happen regardless,” given the explosion in AI large language models released by the largest players like Google, Microsoft and Meta in the last year.

The AI industry has been notable for calling attention to the risks of its products and asking for its own regulation, with OpenAI and other players openly pushing Washington to set rules around the technology. Reis, similarly, says he expects criticism of the AI campaign caller, but sees his company’s role as “being part of that conversation and ushering through sensible regulation."

The co-founders said the company built its tool using an amalgamation of open-source and proprietary AI models, though they declined to share specifics. They also declined to publicly share any details about the data they used to train or test the model. The robot caller records each call and tracks voter replies to determine how they think and feel about issues. That data will go to Daniels’ campaign, but Civox’s co-founders said they hadn’t decided if they’d also use the voter data to further train their tool.

Daniels, for her part, argues that AI can improve democracy by giving less well-funded candidates the chance to do wider and more sophisticated outreach, including calling voters in more than 20 languages. Though that, too, can cause controversy — New York City Mayor Eric Adams triggered blowback when he used AI to call voters in his own voice, but in languages he didn’t speak.

It could also potentially save campaigns time and money associated with training volunteers to do phone-banking calls. Civox is offering its AI voice chatbot for prices closer to robocalls but with the bonus of having two-way conversations like more costly campaign phone banks.

Daniels sees AI as a tool to improve campaign operations, not a replacement for human volunteers. Campaign callers often lack deep training on a candidate’s background or policies beyond whatever is listed on a prompt card. She said the AI tool allows more extensive conversations with voters so the campaign can register voter policy priorities and develop policy positions more quickly.

It could also translate into government: She envisions public officials using AI to engage more constituents in the policy-making process.

However, David Fish, a 63-year-old retired intelligence analyst and a registered Democrat in Hampden Township, Pennsylvania, who got the AI call on Monday, said it wasn’t quite ready for prime time. He said it took long pauses before answering questions and had a tendency to repeat answers, but it’s good for initial voter outreach.

“I had to ask it a couple of times to try to get it to focus on what I was really asking,” he said, “whereas if I was talking to a human that would be a lot easier.”

“But, on the other hand, you might be more free to ask something you might not want to ask a person.”

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Power Rankings: Bryce Young isn't giving Panthers any reason for optimism going forward

    It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.

  • Relevance AI's low-code platform enables businesses to build AI teams

    Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.

  • Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 falls back to a low of $400

    Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80C, 2023 refresh) can act not only as a monitor with a webcam, but a smart TV as well.

  • 2024 Kia Sorento Review: The tale of two Sorentos

    There are significant changes for the 2024 Kia Sorento, but they're only applied to the gas-only versions. The hybrids get those updates for 2025.

  • A spectral device using Generative AI could detect bad microbes in food factories in real time

    The factories which process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. Because, as with everything else these days, Generative AI is about to affect how we keep these factories clean. Its pathogen detection device shines an optical light on surfaces and detects the bad bugs, by compariing it with its training data gleaned from the microbes normally found on food processing factory floors.

  • Microsoft agrees to union contract terms involving the use of AI

    Microsoft and the Communications Workers of America union have reached an agreement regarding the use of AI with regard to employee rights. This is the first US instance of collective bargaining in Microsoft’s history.

  • Lego Fortnite's debut builds momentum with 2.4M people playing at once

    If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.

  • Omidyar Network to pull out of India market

    Omidyar Network, backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, is shutting down its India operations, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in a stunning development for the impact venture firm that has backed nearly 75 startups in the South Asian market over the last 13 years. TechCrunch couldn't determine why Omidyar had decided to abruptly pull from the Indian market, a development that was shared with the local team Monday, a source familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. After the publication of this story, Omidyar Network said it took the decision after "several months of deliberation," a claim that many insiders balked at.

  • Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Waiver Wire adds for Week 15

    The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'

  • Fortnite maker Epic Games wins its antitrust fight against Google

    On Monday, a jury sided with Epic Games over Google in an antitrust case that could reshape how app marketplaces like Google Play are allowed to operate. Epic, creator of the popular online multiplayer game Fortnite, first filed its lawsuit against Google in 2020 alleging that the tech giant's app store practices violated federal and California state antitrust laws. The lawsuit against Google was just one piece of Epic's flashy effort to rally app developers large and small against mobile software's entrenched gatekeepers.

  • Hawks star Trae Young ejected after arguing with officials over no-call in loss to Nuggets

    Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.

  • Jayden Daniels wins Heisman, Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oregon & chaos in the Dakotas

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning this season’s Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

  • The uber-popular Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 — a sweet 40% off: 'Works like a charm'

    'A must-have,' said one of over 43,000 fans of this easy to set up streaming gadget.

  • Lucid CFO bounces after Gravity SUV debut

    Lucid's chief financial officer Sherry House is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities," the automaker told investors on Monday. The news comes less than a month after Lucid debuted its luxury Gravity SUV, and mere days after Nasdaq said it will bump the firm from the Nasdaq-100 index (alongside eBay and Zoom). Lucid's stock ended regular trading down by about 2.5%, at $4.61 per share.

  • TikTok becomes first non-game app to reach $10B in consumer spending

    TikTok's short-form video app is hitting a new milestone. The app, which reached 1 billion monthly active users in 2021, has now become the first non-game mobile app to generate $10 billion in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play combined, according to a new analysis by app intelligence provider data.ai. The only other apps to have achieved this are all games, including Candy Crush Saga from King/Activision Blizzard, the top earner at over $12 billion, plus Tencent's Honor of Kings, XFLAG/Mixi's Monster Strike and Supercell's Clash of Clans.

  • This powerful, reliable laptop is an unreal $260 — that's over 75% off

    'Super-fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs,' said an impressed reviewer of the bestseller.

  • How a social engineering hack turned these Facebook pages into a dumping ground for spam

    Much of the cyber criminality today is social engineering jobs, ripping off mid-level creators with much fewer resources than a multinational corporation, but also significantly less technical know-how.

  • Scout platform and design almost ready, mules on roads next year

    Scout platform and design almost ready, mules on roads next year. SUV debut in late 2024, production starts late 2026.

  • Score this 'solid and sturdy' phone mount for just $10 until midnight

    Keep your eyes on the road with this clever, easy-to-use gadget that attaches to your CD player.

  • 18 beauty stocking stuffers for $25 (and under!) I'm buying everyone I know

    The best, most unique 2023 beauty gifts from Amazon, Sephora and more.