Democratic candidate for House District 71 David Carson arrested for disorderly conduct

Recent democratic candidate for state House District 71, David P. Carson, II was arrested for disorderly conduct in Mount Pleasant, according to a July 31 police report.

Carson, 51, was taken into custody following a complaint by Jessica Coleman, a resident on South Cross Bridges Road, who reported to police that Carson arrived at her property with two other men, "unwanted" and refused to leave.

He was released on a $500 bond. Carson will appear for a plea hearing in Mt. Pleasant General Sessions Court Part II on Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Coleman filed the complaint to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department reporting that she did not want to come out of the house because she had COVID-19.

According to the report, Carson was parked on a road attached to Coleman’s residence with two other men.

Carson first arrived with the two other men to talk to Coleman’s husband about an electrical job that was not to his liking, the report said.

When Coleman asked Carson and the men to leave, they moved to the edge of the property where they parked on the attached easement road.

Carson was reportedly told that "Mr. Coleman was not at home and that he needed to leave the area as to not escalate the situation" but refused.

Mount Pleasant officers requested identification once they arrived on the scene, at which point Carson became “loud and verbally abusive towards officers," telling officers to "take a swing at him," according to the report.

Officers told Carson to get in his vehicle and leave several times as he cursed and shouted names at them, the report said, explaining that he would be arrested if he did not calm down and stop being loud.

The report states that "Carson kept interrupting by yelling and cursing officers" until he was arrested and charged without further incident.

Carson said on Wednesday that he did not believe himself to be on private property at the time and was under the impression he had arrived at the residence to pick up a trailer.

He said he expects the charges to be dropped, following his upcoming plea hearing.

Carson won the Democratic nomination unopposed in the August primary for the House 71st District seat. He will face Republican nominee Kip Capley in the Nov. 6 state election.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Democratic candidate for House District 71 David Carson arrested