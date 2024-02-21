Democratic candidates for new 2nd Congressional District largely agree on core issues

Five of the 11 Democratic candidates for Alabama's newly drawn 2nd Congressional District gathered Tuesday night for a forum on why they should be elected to the seat.

The forum was hosted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which selected the invited candidates based on polling and fundraising numbers from the first quarter.

The state's new district was established last year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the original redrawing of the district lines to be racially gerrymandered. The 5-4 ruling led to the redrawing of Alabama's congressional lines to have a second majority-minority district.

The candidates, Rep. Napoleon Bracy Jr., D- Mobile County, Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, Shomari Figures, Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Jefferson County and Rep. Jeremy Gray, D- Lee/Russell County, spoke on multiple topics of importance according to voters. Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, also qualified but was not present.

While the candidates differed little on their stances of each topic, they expressed why they are the best candidate to represent the district in D.C.

All candidates agreed that Medicaid should be expanded upon in the state, as well as the need to keep rural hospitals open. They also agreed that it was crucial that a Democrat win the seat in an effort to flip the House in November.

When it came to education, Figures said the state must make better efforts to recruit and retain teachers, providing them better benefits along with the creation of a federal grant for teacher reimbursement. Coleman referenced legislation she's sponsored in the state to give an additional $5,000 to highly qualified teachers, an additional certification teachers can earn, adding that students in many schools need access to better resources.

Bracy said he'd create signature academies for students to have the opportunity to gain high-paying jobs after high school. Givan said there needs to be more parental involvement in school, emphasizing that "it starts at home." Meanwhile, Gray said there needs to be more need-based funding, allowing for those with less to have better opportunities.

The main area of argument was the candidates' current residencies.

Figures was currently the only candidate at the forum who lives within the new district's lines. He also said added that he was the only candidate who has worked in Washington, D.C.

Gray said that while he doesn't currently reside in the district, he represents a rural area and understands how to be an advocate for the district.

Bracy said the people someone who will represented those who've been overlooked. Coleman and Givan both explicitly stated that if elected, they will move within the district's lines.

There is no requirement that members of Congress live in the districts they represent, although most find it politically advantageous to do so.

The Democratic primary for the seat is March 5.

