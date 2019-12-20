Do Democratic candidates agree with Obama that women make better leaders?

The Democratic debate turned to gender Thursday night when a question was poised about former President Barack Obama’s recent comments that if women were leaders, there would be “significant improvement across the board.” He also said “it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.”

Moderators first asked two men – Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden to respond. Sen. Amy Klobuchar jumped in:

“Thank you for asking a woman this question. First of all, we have not had enough women in our government.”

Sanders said he thinks the United States’ problem is billionaires buying elections and stifling the voices of working-class people – not just men or just women.

“I got a lot of respect for Barack Obama, but I think I disagree with him on this one,” he said. “It may be a little self-serving, but I disagree.”

Meanwhile, Biden touted his 47-year political career.

“I’m going guess he wasn’t talking about me either,” he said, to crowd laugher. “I’m running because I’ve been around, my experience.”

The last debate of 2019 is underway in Los Angeles. Seven candidates took the stage 46 days from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

