Democratic candidates for Polk County attorney call for gun control after Texas shooting

Hours after news broke of a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Democratic candidates for Polk County attorney were united in their push for stricter gun control laws in Iowa —and their promise to aggressively prosecute violators.

They also pledged not to enforce stricter laws on abortion, should they take effect in Iowa.

Laura Roan, Kimberly Graham and Kevin McCarthy participated in a debate Tuesday sponsored by the Des Moines Register and the Drake University Law School. Moderators at Parents Hall in Drake's Olmsted Center asked the candidates seeking to replace Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, who is retiring after 31 years, how the prosecutor's office could reduce gun violence in Iowa.

Roan, a longtime prosecutor, pointed to her record of prosecuting domestic violence cases, drawing a connection between abuse and gun violence. She pledged to enforce gun laws and to lobby for more regulation of firearms.

Democratic candidates for Polk County attorney (from left) Kimberly Graham, Kevin McCarthy, and Laura Roan participate in the Polk County attorney candidate forum at the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

"If we are contemplating regulating women's bodies and their reproductive choices, we can regulate guns to save lives," Roan said in an apparent reference to a pending Supreme Court decision on abortion, sparking the biggest applause of the night from a crowd of about 150.

Both Graham and McCarthy echoed the call for more restrictive gun laws in Iowa.

Graham, an attorney with the Polk County Recovery Court program, said she would prosecute adults who illegally give firearms to minors, and would partner with law enforcement agencies to establish a gun buy-back program. She recalled a friend who lost a high school-aged daughter to another Texas school shooting in 2018.

"That was the first thing I thought of... when I heard about this shooting today," she said. "Because every time this touches someone who it has already touched, they are retraumatized and retraumatized."

Kimberly Graham, an attorney and democratic candidate for Polk County attorney, answers a question during the Polk County attorney candidate forum at the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Former Iowa House Democratic Leader McCarthy recalled his tenure in the Legislature, when he led his party in opposition to Republican "stand your ground" laws and permitless carry — two policies the Republican majority has adopted in recent years. He advocated for a better system to identify radicalized individuals and prevent them from accessing firearms.

If Roe falls, Democratic candidates promise not to prosecute abortion cases

The candidates also were united around how they would respond to two court decisions likely to rock the foundation of abortion laws in the coming months. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to overturn abortion precedents, including the Roe vs. Wade decision. The increasingly conservative Iowa Supreme Court also is considering an abortion case, potentially allowing the Republican-dominated Iowa Legislature to pass restrictive laws on the procedure, and perhaps even an outright ban.

All three of the Democratic hopefuls pledged not bring any prosecutions against anyone receiving or providing an abortion in violation of state law.

"I would join the dozens and dozens of DAs, county attorneys, states' attorneys across this nation who have already signed onto a letter stating they will never prosecute those crimes," Graham said.

Allan Richards, the sole Republican seeking the office, also spoke at Tuesday night's event. He said he would prosecute abortion-related cases as the law demands.

"If there's a criminal violation and the factual information comes to the desk, it will have to be handled appropriately, because the rule of law will have to be followed," Richards said.

Allan Richards, the Republican candidate for Polk County attorney, speaks during the Polk County attorney candidate forum at the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Roan, while firmly saying she would not prosecute such cases in Polk County, cautioned that a future Republican attorney general might still do so.

"They may come in, convene grand juries and commence prosecutions of women, or persons that assist women, or health care providers," she said.

Candidates reflect on 2020 protests and arrests

The Polk County Attorney's Office prosecuted protesters who participated in demonstrations after the May 2020 death of George Floyd. Register courts reporter William Morris and Drake law student Marcus Coleman, the moderators at Tuesday's forum, asked candidates how they would use discretion when deciding whether to prosecute a protest-related crime like unlawful assembly or failure to disperse.

Graham said she would have a policy not to prosecute peaceful protesters. She said it was mostly young people of color who were arrested and prosecuted in 2020, then ultimately acquitted.

A large crowd applauds after hearing from the field of democratic candidates during the Polk County attorney candidate forum at the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

"What that tells me is that most of those cases should not have gone to trial," Graham said.

Roan said there should be a plan for the next time "that persons, en masse, seek to exercise that right to free speech." She acknowledged that many arrests from the 2020 protests led to dismissals.

McCarthy, who characterized himself repeatedly as a center-left candidate, said peaceful or angry protests were "OK" so long as they were not violent. He pledged to hire a person of color to manage community outreach for the county attorney's office — a person who would "work with the community to get out there and try calm things down" in times of strife.

Laura Roan, a prosecutor and democratic candidate for Polk County attorney, answers a question during the Polk County attorney candidate forum at the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

All three candidates criticized Sarcone's decision to prosecute Andrea Sahouri, a Register journalist who was arrested while reporting at a protest in 2020 and charged with failing to heed a police order to disperse. Sahouri was acquitted in 2021.

"It was an international disgrace," Graham said. "And we would not be prosecuting either journalists or protesters for peacefully protesting."

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com or at 410-340-3440. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Democrats running for Polk County attorney join in call for gun control