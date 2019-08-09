Democratic candidates scramble plans to address gun violence on the Iowa caucus campaign trail

BURLINGTON, Ia. — Speaking from an event space just off a gravel road surrounded by cornfields, former Vice President Joe Biden said he planned to use his trip to Burlington to talk about agricultural policy and proposals to boost rural areas.

“But too much has happened in the recent past,” he said Wednesday, referencing mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left 32 people dead.

Instead, Biden delivered prepared remarks from a teleprompter that he said he hopes “will set a marker for what we should be doing” in response to gun violence and the kind of racism that fueled the El Paso shooter. Police say the white man who carried out the attack posted a racist missive online before traveling to the largely Hispanic city to target victims based on their race.

The nearly two-dozen Democratic presidential candidates who fanned out across Iowa this week made plans for lively summer bus tours, stops with their families through the Iowa State Fair, the Des Moines Register Soapbox and at the annual Democratic Wing Ding fundraiser.

But in the aftermath of the shootings, amid a renewed outcry among the Democratic electorate for action, candidates were forced to adopt a more somber tone and scrambled their plans to also address the issue of gun violence.

Seventeen candidates agreed to appear at a last-minute “gun safety” forum organized by groups that advocate for gun regulation.

Beto O’Rourke, the former U.S. representative from Texas and an El Paso native, canceled his trip to Iowa and his campaign organized a moment of silence at the Wing Ding dinner.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota unveiled new plans to help revitalize rural America Wednesday morning. But both began their first events in Iowa by addressing gun violence.

“On this beautiful Iowa morning, we’re here to talk about an optimistic economic agenda for the heartland of our country,” Klobuchar said at a family farm near Ankeny. “But we know we do so in the shadow of the tragedies from this weekend.”

Iowans are comfortable with guns, but want policy changes

The Iowans who attended the week’s political events said preventing gun violence is once again top of mind as they parse through the crowded primary field — though they expressed frustration that momentum to tackle the problem ebbs and flows with each new tragedy.

“It just keeps happening and we don’t do nothing as a country,” said Jeff Poulter, a 60-year-old Middletown resident who attended Biden’s event in Burlington. “You look at other countries and it happens once and they make changes immediately.”

Like many Iowa Democrats in rural parts of the state, Poulter said he grew up with guns and doesn’t have a problem with people who own them to hunt or to use for self-defense.

“But when you have something that’s utilized in war — the ones that will hold 50 shells — no one needs that,” he said. “And to me, it should be outlawed.”

Kevin Andrews, a 67-year-old retired police officer who attended Warren’s event in Council Bluffs, said he doesn’t believe anyone in America should own a gun. The Sidney resident said he won’t support any candidate who doesn’t have a strong stance on gun control.

“There’s no practical reason in this society for guns to exist,” he said. “You have to start somewhere, so start with assault weapons, start with bump stocks. But to me that’s a short-term cure for a long-term problem.”

