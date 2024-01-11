Democratic challenger drops out of Ohio House race, clears path for incumbent

Jan. 11—A Dayton-area Republican incumbent will run without partisan opposition in the March 19 party primary and the November general election for his state representative seat after his Democratic challenger withdrew from the race.

Barring an independent candidate filing, State Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., will cruise to another term representing Ohio House District 37.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections confirmed that Democrat R. Avery Neal, of Centerville, withdrew from the race against Young on Tuesday morning.

Both Neal's and Young's candidate petitions for the 37th Ohio House district were certified by the election board in December.

The deadline to file candidate petitions to run as a partisan candidate was Dec. 20, and the write-in candidate deadline was Monday.

The newspaper reached out to both the Montgomery County Democratic Party and Young for comment. The filing deadline for independent candidate petitions is March 18.

Before he was elected as state representative, Young previously served on the Wright State University board of trustees and was a founding board member of Dayton School & Business Technology.

The 37th House District will represent southern Montgomery County suburbs such as Centerville, Moraine and West Carrollton.