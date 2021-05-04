Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon-loving mouth' after she calls his party 'the enemy within'

Eliza Relman
·2 min read
marjorie taylor greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is seen with her face mask pulled down as she speaks with a colleague on the floor of the House on January 3, 2021 for the swearing in of the new Congress. Erin Scott-Pool/Getty

  • Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated Twitter exchange on Tuesday.

  • Gallego argued that Greene is an "insurrectionist" attempting to destroy US democracy after she called Democrats "the enemy within."

  • In response, Greene called Gallego a "coward" and questioned his masculinity.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated Twitter exchange on Tuesday, exposing the deep anger still roiling the ranks of Congress since the January 6 Capitol riot.

Gallego said the freshman Georgia Republican, who's embraced a host of far-right conspiracy theories, was aligned with the Capitol rioters after she called her Democratic colleagues "the enemy within" in a tweet.

"I was trying to figure what type of pen to stab your friends with if they overran us on the floor of the House of Representatives while trying to conduct a democratic transition of power," Gallego said. "So please shut your seditious, Qanon loving mouth when it comes to who loves America."

Gallego, a Marine combat veteran from Arizona, helped his colleagues with their gas masks as pro-Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol in January. He also provided shelter in his office to several journalists after they were denied entry into a safe room.

In response, Greene accused Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

"While you were hiding with your little pen, brave Republican MEN were helping police hold the door, so that ALL of us could get out safely. Coward," she wrote.

Gallego then argued there were "many heroes" in the Capitol on January 6, but accused Greene of being one of the "many insurrectionist trying to destroy Democracy [sic]."

The Democrat ended the exchange by saying he didn't have time for a Twitter feud because he was too busy with legislative work, which he added Greene "wouldn't know about" because she was stripped of her committee assignments just a month after being sworn in to office.

"I would tweet back and forth with you but I have 2 committee assignments and a bill of mine is being marked," he tweeted. "That we means it's passing out of committee. (But you wouldn't know about that)."

Read the original article on Business Insider

