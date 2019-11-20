Democratic congressman unleashes on Gordon Sondland over amended testimony

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) brought the fireworks late during U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's public impeachment testimony Wednesday.

"There we go, that wasn't so hard!" Maloney exclaims, prompting a smattering of applause from public present in the room. https://t.co/n5SOKrylbi — Olivia Gazis (@Olivia_Gazis) November 20, 2019

But things got more heated when Sondland expressed displeasure with Maloney's line of questioning, arguing that he had done his best to be forthright during the hearing. Maloney took that comment and ran with it. He grilled Sondland about how Wednesday's testimony was the ambassador's third opportunity to provide truthful information to Congress referring to his initial deposition and then an amended version of that testimony. "All due respect sir, we respect your candor, but let's be really clear what it took to get it out of you," Maloney said.

After @RepSeanMaloney finally gets Sondland to admit Trump stood to benefit from Biden investigations, the audience breaks out in applause



Sondland then tells Maloney he "resents" what Maloney did & has been "forthright"



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2019

