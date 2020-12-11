Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) doesn't think the GOP House members openly trying to overturn the election should get to keep their titles.
On Friday, another 20 House Republicans joined the 106 who had already signed onto Texas' lawsuit attempting to overthrow key states' election results. To Pascrell, those members are in violation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, and thus cannot remain in the House. "Men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as members of Congress," Pascrell wrote in a letter asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) not to seat them.
Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020
Shortly after, Pelosi released a harsh statement of her own calling out the House Republicans. In a letter to Democratic House members, Pelosi called the suit "an act of flailing which violates the principles enshrined in our American democracy." "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions," Pelosi forcefully finished, though she didn't promise any action against those congressmembers.
Nancy Pelosi on the Texas-led election case: "This lawsuit is an act of flailing GOP desperation, which violates the principles enshrined in our American Democracy."
She adds: "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy." pic.twitter.com/5gFYtiKxjz
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 11, 2020
