Democratic congresswoman’s SUV recovered after she was carjacked at gunpoint

Pennsylvania congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in South Philadelphia, said police and her office.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm on Wednesday when Ms Scanlon was walking towards her car at FDR park, according to the police.

The car, however, was found at around 9pm in Newark, Delaware, reported CBS Philly.

Police pursued the suspects on foot and took five people, both men and women, into custody soon after, reported the news network.

The Democrat congresswoman was meeting other elected officials to discuss the concerns of constituents around ongoing development plans for FDR park, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The carjack had taken place when Ms Scanlon was walking back alone to her 2017 Acura MDX car parked on 1900 block of Pattison Avenue when she was approached by two armed men believed to be in their 20s and 30s.

One of the suspects drove away in her car, while the other followed in a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle, said the police.

The lawmaker was not injured in the incident, but had her personal and government cellphones, along with her purse and identification stolen as they were inside her car, reported ABC’s WPVI-TV.

The Philadelphia police department was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which had taken the lead of the investigation, as the victim was a member of Congress, said police.

The agencies had mounted a search of the two suspects.

It is not clear if the stolen items were recovered or if the two suspects were among the five who were arrested.

Issuing a brief statement on Twitter, Ms Scanlon thanked the Philadelphia police department “for their swift response, and appreciated the efforts of both the sergeant at Arms in DC and her local police department for coordination with Philly PD to ensure [the] continued safety.”

Statement from the Office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon on today's incident:

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said: “I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time.”

Police have declined to comment on whether Ms Scanlon, who serves on the House Judiciary and Rules Committee, may have been singled out because the carjackers recognised her as a politician or a public figure.

Reacting to the incident, mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated” against Ms Scanlon.

I'm appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year,” he wrote. “It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace — one of our city’s parks.”

The mayor also urged others with “any information about this incident — or any other crime” to reach out to the police for anonymous leads.

