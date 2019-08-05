Jason Hopkins

Democratic Congresswoman: Trump ‘Not Welcome’ In El Paso After Shooting

A Democratic congresswoman representing the El Paso, Texas area declared Monday that President Donald Trump is not welcome in her city following a recent mass shooting.

“It is shocking to me that [President Trump] is so utterly self-aware, and this is why, from my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar said Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program.

Escobar’s comments came in the wake of a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping mall. A 21-year-old gunman allegedly killed at least 20 people and injured another 26 when he went on a shooting spree inside a Walmart on Saturday. A manifesto believed to have been posted by the alleged gunman warned of an “Hispanic invasion” taking place in the U.S.

The manifesto went on to claim that violent action was needed to stop the elimination of the white population in the U.S. and Europe. Investigators are now considering whether to weigh the mass shooting as a hate crime.

Escobar tried to directly link a Trump rally held in El Paso months earlier to the shooting, but then immediately walked those comments back.

