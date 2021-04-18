Democratic congresswoman urges protesters to stay on streets if Derek Chauvin is cleared

David Millward
·1 min read
Maxine Waters - Chandan Kanna/AFP
Maxine Waters - Chandan Kanna/AFP

A veteran Democratic congresswoman has urged demonstrators to become more confrontational if Derek Chauvin is cleared of killing George Floyd.

Maxine Waters, who has represented her California district since 1991, joined a crowd in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota protesting the last week's police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Mr Wright, 20, an Afro-American, was shot dead by Kimberley Potter, a veteran police officer who said she had accidentally fired her gun, thinking it was a taser. Potter, who has since resigned, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter.

The incident triggered days of protests in a state already on high alert pending the verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man last year.

"I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Ms Waters said on Saturday.

“We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Asked what demonstrators should do over the days ahead, she continued: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.

“I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty,” in the Chauvin trial. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”

Ms Waters remarks came amid a backdrop of renewed protests across the US over a series of police shootings with unrest reported in Oakland, California and Chicago.

Lawyers in the Chauvin case are due to present their closing argumentson Monday, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

    Congresswoman Maxine Waters told reporters protesters have to "get more active" and "more confrontational" during an appearance at a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 17."This is a very difficult time in the history of this country," Waters said at the protest. "We have to persist in calling for justice. We have to let people know we're not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases."In response to a question from reporters regarding her advice for protesters Waters said, "We've got to stay on the streets and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know we mean business."Waters said she did not hear the original question, which asked what protesters should do if Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the death of George Floyd, and asked for it to be repeated. The question was shortened to "What should protesters do?"According to local and state officials, approximately 100 protesters remained on site at 11:30 pm, 30 minutes after the curfew was in effect on Saturday."I don't know what curfew means," Waters said in response to the city's curfew. "Curfew means that I want you all to stop talking, I want you to stop leading. I'm hopeful that the protest will continue."

    Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) told demonstrators to "stay in the street" and become "more confrontational" if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted of killing resident George Floyd. Waters arrived in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Saturday to join demonstrations over the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer shot and killed Wright with a handgun during a traffic stop after intending to use a Taser., sparking nightly demonstrations in front of the local police headquarters, with some turning violent. "I'm going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice," Waters told reporters at the Saturday demonstration. "We've got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue." When asked what protesters should do moving forward, Waters said "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know we mean business." Waters told reporters "I hope we're going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty," in the Chauvin trial. "And if we don't, we cannot go away." Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by pressing down on his neck during the attempted arrest in May 2020, and has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the case. Video of Floyd's arrest sparked rioting in Minneapolis and across the U.S. last year, along with massive protests.

