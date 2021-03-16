Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

FILE PHOTO: Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Cornwell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, including farmworkers and younger immigrants known as "Dreamers."

The bills are an effort to take targeted steps forward while congressional leaders discuss President Joe Biden's comprehensive immigration plan, and initial procedural steps could come as early as Tuesday. Republicans are shifting their focus to attacking Biden over a new surge of arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said on Sunday the surge of migrant children arriving at the border was a "humanitarian crisis" aggravated by the "broken system" of restrictive immigration left behind by former President Donald Trump.

But Republicans have charged the influx is the result of Biden's reversal of some hardline Trump policies, with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy labeling it the "Biden border crisis" during a trip to the border on Monday.

The first immigration bill expected in the House this week would offer an eventual path to citizenship to "Dreamers," those immigrants living in the United States illegally after entering as children. It would also help recipients of temporary migration protections that allow immigrants from several disaster- or conflict-hit countries to live temporarily in the United States.

The measure, sponsored by Representative Lucille Roybal-Allard, could help make over 4.4 million people eligible for permanent U.S. residence, according to the Migration Policy Institute. It passed the House once already, in 2019, with 237 votes; seven of those were Republicans.

The second bill, sponsored by Representative Zoe Lofgren, would put about a million undocumented farmworkers on a path to citizenship, a Democratic aide said. It has a Republican co-sponsor, Representative Dan Newhouse. Thirty-four Republicans voted for the measure when it last passed the House in 2019.

Neither bill was taken up in the Senate when it had a Republican majority. With Democrats now holding narrow control of that chamber, they hope to be able to attract some Republican support.

But Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the leading Republicans in past talks on immigration, said he was doubtful bipartisan progress could be made on legislation before the latest spike in border arrivals has been halted.

"I think it's gonna be really hard to get a bipartisan bill put together on anything that has a legalization component until you stop the flow," Graham told reporters on Monday evening.

Democrats last month formally introduced Biden's sweeping immigration overhaul in Congress, a measure that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally. It faces long odds to passage as no Republicans have supported it publicly and it is unclear whether all Democrats back the approach.

"I think Speaker Pelosi has discovered that she doesn't have support for the comprehensive bill in the House," said the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin, who also chairs that chamber's Judiciary Committee. "And I think that indicates where it is in the Senate as well."

But Durbin said that once the House has passed the two immigration measures this week, he and other senators will have to look for bipartisan consensus on a bill "with those two as the starting points."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • PHT Morning Skate: Surging Islanders; resting Matthews

    Monday's collection of links.

  • McCarthy calls migrant surge 'Biden border crisis'

    "This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration," said McCarthy after touring immigration facilities in El Paso, Texas."There's no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis," he added.

  • Kate Beckinsale Clapped Back at an Instagram Troll Who Criticized a Pic of Her Abs

    The 'Guilty Party' actress, 47, had the best response ever.

  • Princess Charlotte Writes a Heartbreaking Note to 'Granny' Princess Diana: 'Papa Is Missing You'

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis created cards for their late grandmother on U.K. Mother's Day

  • Huawei announces royalty rates for 5G phone technology

    Huawei Technologies announced royalty rates for the use of its 5G phone technology for the first time, in a move its chief legal officer said was an effort to increase transparency at an event on Tuesday. The company was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. But, Huawei is looking to showcase its own research achievements, with the company expecting to receive around $1.3 billion in revenue from patent licensing between 2019 and 2021, according to its head of IP, Jason Ding.

  • 2021 NFL free agency tracker: Biggest signings, trades and rumors

    Which teams will make the biggest moves in NFL free agency? Here are the latest free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league.

  • AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year contract with Ngakoue

    The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue in a deal they hope fills the void created by the Khalil Mack trade in 2018. The Raiders dealt Mack to Chicago three years ago and coach Jon Gruden has lamented how hard it is to find good pass rushers. The Raiders are last in the NFL with 66 sacks and 357 pressures, according to SportRadar, since the trade but now have added a piece that could solve those issues.

  • Analyst says Cuomo is 'more motivated' to legalize marijuana in New York as calls mount for him to resign over sexual harassment allegations

    The governor has been accused of sexual harassment by several women including former staff.

  • Meyer, Jaguars fail to generate splash in NFL free agency

    Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project in Jacksonville started with a thud instead of a splash. The Jaguars opened free agency Monday by agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen who did little in their first contracts; a pair of special teamers; a speedy receiver who failed to reach 530 yards in any of his first six seasons; and a journeyman running back whose first stint in Jacksonville couldn't have gone much worse. It was hardly the way anyone expected Meyer's first foray into free agency to go.

  • The Biden administration has been quietly trying to reach out to North Korea, but keeps getting ignored

    Attempts to contact North Korea have been going on since mid-February, with no success, a US official told Reuters, CNN, and the AP.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is the movie fans deserved to see back in 2017

    Snyder's vision of the DC group is the superior version of the film, filled with many never-before-seen moments and a new villain.

  • Jared Kushner takes credit for bringing Arab-Israeli conflict to its 'last vestiges' in new op-ed

    In a backhanded compliment, Kushner said President Biden was "smart" to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal because it shows the agreement is "dead."

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • ‘You can afford to pay them more’: Bernie Sanders calls out Jeff Bezos for blocking Amazon workers union drive

    World’s wealthiest man rejects senator’s request to appear at committee hearing on income inequality

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Should a Corporate Lawyer Become a Biden Federal Judge?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutWhat happens when a simple litmus test collides with a more complicated reality? Colorado attorney Regina Rodriguez checks a lot of boxes that Democrats value. She’s the daughter of a Mexican American father and a Japanese American mother whose family was interred during World War II. She was also nominated to the federal bench in 2016 by Barack Obama—and denied a hearing by Mitch McConnell. It’s a personal story that once would have trumped everything in Democratic politics.But today, progressives are fighting hard to stop Joe Biden from re-nominating her. Why? Because she’s now a partner in a major corporate law firm, Wilmer Hale, that on its website cites its close relationship with regulated industries. And in 2006 she represented McDonald’s in an anti-discrimination lawsuit.So now, in the battle for the soul of the judiciary after four years of Donald Trump, Rodriguez, even with her compelling story and stellar pro bono community work, is an early example of the new litmus-test politics of the left.No corporate lawyers need apply. But are they all bad?Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, saying he is trying “to right a wrong,” is pushing Rodriguez and has not backed down from supporting her. He openly defied a letter from White House Counsel Dana Remus in December asking Democratic senators to help the White House move quickly on judges by submitting three candidates for circuit and district court vacancies. Bennet listed only one: Rodriguez. Mitch McConnell’s Last Trump-Era Act? One More Unqualified Hack Judge.“He went out of his way not to follow the president’s directive,” says Christopher Kang with Demand Justice, a progressive advocacy group. “It’s not about her personally, but a lot has happened in the last five years. If there were a Supreme Court vacancy open today, we wouldn’t expect President Biden to nominate Merrick Garland to right a wrong.”Kang oversaw judicial nominations in the Obama White House, and he repeatedly says his opposition to Rodriguez is not about her, it’s about elevating civil rights lawyers and public defenders. Lawyers like Rodriguez, who was a former assistant U.S. attorney, are “wildly overrepresented” in federal courts. “We have a Democratic Senate now and we’re not trying to find a nominee for a Senate Mitch McConnell controls,” Kang says. “She doesn’t meet the moment.”For the record, Rodriguez is highly qualified, with a long track record of community service to Colorado’s children and working families. She’s on the boards of early Head Start, Colorado Youths at Risk, and Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives. In 2016, she represented four children detained at the border and released to a family in Colorado, according to Bennet’s office. “Yes, she works for a private law firm, but she does so much else,” a spokesperson for the senator told the Daily Beast, pointing out also that Rodriguez was the first in her family to go to college, attending the University of Iowa, and then the University of Colorado for law school.Her representation of McDonald’s has drawn attention and legitimate criticism. The case centered on an African American woman with four children who after alleging racial discrimination at a McDonald’s drive-through was subjected to abusive language from a supervisor before driving to a second McDonald’s where she was offered free food to compensate, which she refused. The civil case was resolved with a summary judgment in McDonald’s favor, and the complaints of intentional racial discrimination were dismissed.The White House is very aware that President Obama sent his first judicial nomination to the Senate on March 17, and President Trump on March 21, and they want to be able to say they’re on par with previous administrations. “They’re trying to move quickly, and we all have March 17 in mind,” says Kang. Obama sent a single nomination, David Hamilton for the Seventh Circuit, and it took until November, six months, for McConnell’s Senate to confirm Hamilton, a District Court judge who had the enthusiastic backing of Indiana’s then senior senator, Republican Richard Lugar.The betting is that Biden will send an initial slate of names to the Senate for confirmation that will include a replacement for Merrick Garland on the D.C. Court of Appeals. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by Obama and confirmed in 2013, is likely to get the nod and would then be positioned for the Supreme Court, fulfilling Biden’s promise to name a Black woman to the Court. According to the advocacy group Alliance for Justice, if you count judges who have signaled their retirement by June, there are 10 vacancies on the Courts of Appeals and 78 on the District Courts. “There’s a lot of opportunity,” says Daniel Goldberg, the group’s legal director. “I’d be shocked if Garland’s seat is not there (on the first slate).”Will Regina Rodriguez make the cut? The argument is very real and very raw, as newly empowered Democrats confront a new and painful conflict between racial and ethnic identity and Biden’s call for professional diversity in the judiciary. Robert Raben, who chairs the endorsement committee of the National Hispanic Bar Association and who served as an assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration, strongly backs Rodiguez in what he characterizes as a family fight on the Democratic left. He sees her as a worthy nominee who got caught up in the obstructionist politics following Merrick Garland’s nomination. “She is in a tiny cohort of people who were robbed of their possibilities over an issue that had nothing to do with them,” he told the Daily Beast.“I support Demand Justice,” he continued. “I helped Brian Fallon (co-founder) set it up. We’re a tight family on the left and the issue they’re pushing is absolutely right, but the target they started with is off point. Their real target is not Rodriguez, the real target is the Democratic Senate caucus.”Raben contends that it is highly unusual for a Latina to move up the ranks of law the way Rodriguez did, getting named in 2013 National Hispanic Bar Association lawyer of the year. “She played by all the rules,” he says. Now progressives are changing the rules. “They’re sending a message to Democratic senators and the White House that they want a much more professionally diverse crew—and younger. I agree with their principles, but I don’t agree with every implementation of it.”The federal judiciary is much whiter and too male to be representative and achieving professional diversity can sometimes be at odds with ethnic diversity. “If you’re on the left and you go after a candidate who’s African American, generally you lose—the left loses—because the historic exclusion of people of color is so powerful,” says Raben. He recalls a fractious debate during the early Obama years mounted by the left over a Hispanic judge now sitting on the Fourth Circuit who had once done an amicus brief for Philip Morris, the tobacco giant.It’s now up to the White House whether Rodriguez’ nomination is forwarded to the Senate. Raben says he is “very confident she will be nominated and confirmed.” And with dozens of vacancies looming, it’s likely that Demand Justice has made its point, and that Biden will send to the Senate qualified nominees that bring ethnic and professional diversity, recognizing that these twin goals, however laudable, are sometimes in conflict.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish says Megan Thee Stallion deserves Record of the Year

    Billie Eilish praises Megan Thee Stallion in her acceptance speech, saying that she should have taken home the award. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.