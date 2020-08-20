Democratic convention audience rises on night three, early data show

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Roughly 21.4 million people watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention on six television networks, an increase of 2 million from the previous night, according to preliminary Nielsen data released on Thursday.

The figures do not include people who watched former President Barack Obama, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other speakers on Wednesday via online platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, or on the convention website.

Additional data from other networks that aired primetime coverage is expected later on Thursday.

The television audience for the convention, where Democrats nominated Joe Biden for president, remained below the level of 2016, when there were fewer digital viewing options.

On Tuesday, about 19.2 million people tuned in on 10 cable and broadcast networks, a drop of 22% from four years ago. Roughly 19.7 million watched on Monday.

The Biden campaign has said that millions of people have watched on online platforms, for which there is no standard, third-party measurement.

The convention is being held virtually for the first time rather than in a large arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers have appeared live or in recorded segments.





(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)