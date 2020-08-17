Joe Biden will be selected formally as the Democratic presidential nominee for the November election this week - AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Democrats are using the first day of their convention to showcase the breadth of support they believe Joe Biden can win at the US election by giving both Republicans and left-wingers speaking slots.

Under a banner of “we the people”, Monday evening’s two-hour programme includes politicians who challenged Mr Biden for the party's presidential nomination in an attempt to project a message of unity.

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and self-proclaimed democratic socialist who was the last man standing against Mr Biden in the primaries earlier this year, has been given one of the most prominent speaking slots on Monday.

Mr Sanders had fiercely pushed against Mr Biden’s centrist message when the pair squared off at the start of 2020 but, since his defeat became inevitable, he has been attempting to make sure progressives get behind Mr Biden to beat Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the political spectrum, John Kasich, the Republican who came third in the 2016 presidential primaries in which Mr Trump won, has been given time for a speech where he was expected to heap praise on Mr Biden.

Mr Kasich is scheduled alongside other moderate Republicans such as Christine Whitman, the former governor of New Jersey, and Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard who ran for California’s governorship as a Republican.

Michelle Obama, the former first lady to Barack Obama, is due to deliver Monday's keynote speech. She remains deeply popular in the party.

Democratic officials in a briefing on Monday stressed that the speaking programme on Monday night underscored the “depth and breadth” of support that Mr Biden, the former US vice president, has across the country.

The message came on the opening of the four-day Democratic National Convention, a key moment in the 2020 campaign calendar when the party gets to project its policies and vision for America ahead of the November vote. The Republicans hold their convention next week.

This year’s convention is unlike any other in modern times, with coronavirus making the traditional packed stadiums with cheering supporters and in-person speeches impossible. Instead the event is almost entirely being held online.

Each evening the Democrats have scheduled two hours of made-for-television content, a combination of traditional speeches - though shorter than usual - videos backing up the candidate’s message and entertainment.

Kamala Harris has been selected as Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 election - OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

It is hoped by broadcasting the convention in the evening and with major television channels picking up the output that voters who do not normally tune into politics will watch and be swayed by the message.

Musicians such as John Legend and Billie Eilish will do sets while Eva Longoria, the Desperate Housewives actress, was due to kick off Monday’s events.

Video clips from US voters explaining why they support Mr Biden will also be used throughout the convention.

Mr Biden, who will be selected formally as the Democratic presidential nominee on Thursday and deliver a keynote speech, still enjoys a sizable poll lead over Mr Trump, though there are signs the race has tightened in recent weeks.

A CNN poll put Mr Biden just 4 percentage points ahead, compared to 14 points ahead in June.

However an average of nationwide polls still has Mr Biden around eight points clear, a major lead against an incumbent president seeking re-election.

There has been some backlash over the scheduling of speakers, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman and left-wing firebrand, given just one minute to speak - less than some Republicans given the stage.

Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana congressman and co-chairman of Mr Biden’s campaign, on Monday said during a briefing that having Republicans on stage would help wavering voters from that party realise they could back Mr Biden.

He said: “There are a bunch of people out there, silent Biden voters, Republicans that want to vote for Biden or that will be voting for Biden and it’s important to let them know they’re not alone and there are Republican leaders that are voting for Biden and [Kamala] Harris.”

Part of the week will see the Democrats attempting to further embed Ms Harris, the California senator who was named as Mr Biden’s vice presidential nominee last week, on the presidential ticket and sell her backstory to voters.

Giving Mr Sanders, who came runner-up in this year's primaries and in 2020 when he pushed Hillary Clinton close, a platform at the convention is seen as important by Democratic officials because Mr Biden has struggled to win over young progressives.

Party insiders are keen to avoid what happened in 2016, when some Sanders supporters refused to vote for Ms Clinton, instead voting for a Green Party third candidate and inadvertently helping Mr Trump win the election.

In a sign of how unusual this year’s conventions will be, the Democrats announced yesterday that as well as ‘watch parties’ at home they were organising some ‘drive-ins’ where people could watch the coverage from their cars.

SCHEDULE: KEY SPEAKERS

MONDAY

John Kasich, Republican former Ohio governor who had White House bid in 2016

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator who sought Democratic presidential nomination this year

Michelle Obama, former first lady and wife of Barack Obama

TUESDAY

John Kerry, Democratic presidential nominee for the 2004 election

Bill Clinton, former US president who served from 1993 to 2001

Jill Biden, wife of the nominee Joe Biden and would-be first lady

WEDNESDAY

Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential nominee for the 2016 election

Kamala Harris, California senator picked by Mr Biden to be his vice presidential nominee

Barack Obama, US president from 2009 to 2017 who Mr Biden served as vice president

THURSDAY

Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend mayor who sought his party's 2020 presidential nomination

Tammy Duckworth, Illinois senator who was considered for Mr Biden’s running mate

Joe Biden, due to be selected formally as the Demcoratic presidential nominee this week