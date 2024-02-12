Democratic coroner candidate and Purdue prof withdraws from race 2024 election

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — A Purdue University professor withdrew her candidacy for Tippecanoe County coroner on Monday, following her guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving.

However, Elizabeth Tran, who teaches biochemistry, said she ended her campaign because of teaching responsibilities, not the criminal conviction.

Tran said her workload this semester includes teaching a new subject to undergrads, and she's used to teaching graduate students.

"It's a lot," Tran said.

On Friday, Tran pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunk driving in neighboring Warren County on Oct. 2, 2023. Her blood-alcohol content tested 0.206%. The legal limit in Indiana is 0.08%.

The police report from her arrest indicates Tran does not have any prior drunken driving convictions, and Friday's misdemeanor conviction does not prevent her from holding public office.

"I made a mistake, a terrible mistake," Tran said Monday shortly before withdrawing her candidacy.

Tran said on Monday that on Oct. 2, she met a friend for lunch, and he then tried to assault her. She said she was fleeing from that assault and trying to get home when she was stopped in Williamsport.

Warren Circuit Judge Hunter Reece sentenced Tran to one year of probation. She also is ordered to complete 50 hours of community service during her probation, according to the court order.

Tran's withdrawal means her name will not appear on the ballot, Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush said. The deadline to withdraw and not have one's name on the ballot is Friday, Roush said.

Tran first sought public office in 2018 when she ran for Wabash Township Board, and she was elected. She resigned from that board 12 months into her term. Tran told the Journal & Courier in 2021 that she resigned because then-township Trustee Jennifer Teising was disorganized, which was cutting into Tran's ability to handle her responsibilities at Purdue.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue professor and coroner candidate withdraws from 2024 election