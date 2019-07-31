Democratic debate 2019: Will the gloves come off as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris square off?

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden speak as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida

Welcome to the second night of the Democratic debate, where the leading candidate – Joe Biden – plans to be less “polite” as his competitors angle to put a target on his back.

The former vice president never came up during the first night in Detroit as progressive and centrist candidates battled for the soul of the Democratic Party. Tonight, Biden will be center stage, and is likely to take incoming fire from his lesser-known rivals.

Another dynamic to watch: How the candidates handle race. Divisions within the field over racism were thrust to the fore when Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California last shared a stage. That was before President Donald Trump slammed four congresswomen of color and described Baltimore, a majority black city, as a "rodent infested mess."

Biden Harris will share center stage.

Unlike Tuesday night, when the candidates were all white, tonight's debate features two African Americans (Harris and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey), one Hispanic (Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro), one Asian American (businessman Andrew Yang), and one American Samoan (Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii).

On stage, from left to right: Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Castro, Booker, Biden, Harris, Yang, Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Moderators are Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. The format will be similar to Tuesday night's showdown, with 60-second opening statements and 60 seconds to answer questions. The format drew criticism, so it'll be worth watching whether moderators give the candidates a little more freedom tonight to finish their answers.

The debates begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

Candidates on stage during the National Anthem before the start of the first night of the Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 30, 2019. More

Pence: 'liberals and socialists'

Pete Buttigieg got a lot of applause Tuesday night when he said Democrats should stop worrying about how Republicans will attack them and "just stand up for the right policy."

"If it's true that if we embrace a far-left agenda they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists," Buttigieg said. "If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they're going to do? They're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists."

He was partly right.

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said that "last night’s Democratic debates wasn’t between moderates and liberals; it was between liberals and socialists.'

Trump blasts debate ratings

Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night — they’re desperate for Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

President Donald Trump rarely misses an opportunity to weigh in on a TV program’s ratings.

The former 'Apprentice' star, who remained silent on Twitter during the first night of the debate, jumped in on Wednesday before the candidates even took the stage.

“Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night,” Trump wrote. “They’re desperate for Trump!”

Diversity on stage

After a night where all 10 Democratic presidential candidates on the debate stage were white, round two will showcase the party’s diversity: Half the participants are minorities.

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are African American, Julian Castro is Hispanic. Tulsi Gabbard is of Samoan descent. Andrew Yang is Asian American.

Joining them will be Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Jay Inslee.

Race is expected to be a hot topic tonight in the wake of President Donald Trump’s attacks on four minority congresswomen and a majority-black congressional district in Baltimore represented by Democrat Elijah Cummings, an African American.