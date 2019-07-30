Democratic debate 2019: Progressive titans Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren take center stage

Welcome to the first night of the two-day Democratic debate at Detroit’s Fox Theater. Of the ten candidates participating Tuesday, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have the best poll numbers. They’re behind only Joe Biden, who will debate Wednesday.

Sanders and Warren are competing for the support of the most liberal wing of the party, while many of the others on stage are offering a more centrist approach.

By the luck of the draw, the Democratic candidates of color are all appearing Wednesday. President Donald Trump's attacks on minority members of Congress and the districts they represent have put a spotlight on the issue of race. Detroit, the host city for the debate, is 80% African American.

Some of tonight’s candidates could be making their last debate appearance if they don’t find a way to break out. Qualifications are tightening for the next round in September.

The five who didn’t make this week’s cut are: former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, former Rep. Joe Sestak, Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messman and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

There will be one new face on stage from the last debate: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

You won't see California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who ended his campaign after he failed to gain traction from the June debate

Who’s on stage?

From left to right, the candidates are: activist Marianne Williamson; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Debate rules

The debates, which will begin at 8 p.m. EDT, will air on CNN as well as online at CNN.com.

The moderators are Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Unlike the first round of debates in July, candidates will give opening statements in addition to their closing remarks. And they will not be asked to raise their hand or give a one-word answer to any question.

They will have 60 seconds to respond to a question from a moderator and 30 seconds for rebuttals if attacked by another candidate.

Anyone who constantly interrupts will be docked time.

Democrats back constitutional amendment on donors

Their focus is on the debate, but nearly a dozen Democratic candidates took time Tuesday to weigh in on another issue that will be critical for their campaigns: Donors.

Eleven Democratic candidates have endorsed a proposed 28th amendment to the Constitution designed to override a Supreme Court decision that equates campaign donations with free speech. The idea is being pushed by an advocacy group called American Promise, which hopes to get all of the candidates to sign on.

The proposed amendment "is necessary to put power back into the hands of the American people," said Jeff Clements, president of American Promise.