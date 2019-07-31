Democratic debate 2019: Winners, losers and who needs to drop out: Today's talker

Ten Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Detroit on Tuesday for the first night in the second set of primary debates. The candidates included Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Steve Bullock, former Rep. John Delaney, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan and author Marianne Williamson. Another 10 candidates will debate Wednesday night.

Round two, night one: Ding-ding-ding!

By Brian Dickerson, Nancy Kaffer and Kim Trent

Tuesday's debate in single headline:

NANCY: "Eh."

KIM: "Moderates take aim at progressives’ big ideas"

BRIAN: "Moderates take on 'Medicare for all' front-runners"

Candidate who did most to help him/herself with Michigan voters (and how):

NANCY: Candidates willing to engage with questions about racial injustice — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Turning out voters in majority African-American, majority Democratic Detroit will be key to winning Michigan.

KIM: Rep. Tim Ryan had the most specific plans to address the loss of manufacturing jobs with progressive ideas like building a green economy infrastructure.

BRIAN: Buttigieg could win a Michigan gubernatorial race with the presidential platform he's articulated.

Former Rep. John Delaney speaks during the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit on July 30, 2019.

Most improved, compared with round one in Miami (and why):

NANCY: Former Rep. John Delaney. He got to talk! And he articulated the misgivings a lot of folks have about how "Medicare for All" — even people who believe health care is a human right — would be implemented, and how private insurance could or would be made illegal. I don't know that it gives him a serious shot, but I think it extends his candidacy.

KIM: Delaney broke through with pithy statements like warning against Dems becoming the party of subtraction on health care. He did the best job of framing skepticism about Warren and Sanders’ big ideas.

BRIAN: I'm a third for Delaney.

Best response of evening:

NANCY: It's a toss up: "I wrote the damn bill!" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, in response to a critique of the particulars of Medicare for All, or Warren to Delaney: "I don’t understand why anybody goes to the trouble of running for president of the United States just to say all the things we can’t do and shouldn’t fight for."

KIM: Warren's, same quote.

BRIAN: Buttigieg on Republicans: "It's time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say. It's true that if we embrace a far left agenda, they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they're going to do? They're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists. Let's stand up for the right policy, go up there and defend it."

Democratic primary debate, round two

Weirdest moment:

NANCY: Listening to Marianne Williamson is like listening to Bernadette Peters.

KIM: The vocal track was off by about a second in the last half of the debate. I felt like I was watching a spaghetti western.

BRIAN: Sanders doing a caricature of Bernie in response to former Gov. John Hickenlooper's caricature of Bernie waving his arms.