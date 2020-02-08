Democratic debate gives standing ovation to ousted impeachment witness Col. Vindman

Former Vice President Joe Biden got a standing ovation at the New Hampshire debate on Friday, but it wasn't for himself. Biden asked the audience at Saint Anselm College to get on their feet to show support for impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert who was expelled on Friday by President Trump in apparent payback for participating in the House's investigation.

"[Trump] should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh," Biden said. "I think what we should be doing now, I think we should all stand and give Col. Vindman a show of how much we supported him. Stand up and clap for Vindman. Get up there!"









Biden asks the audience to give Alexander Vindman, who was escorted out of the White House today, a standing ovation: "[Trump] should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh." pic.twitter.com/lMsHyaT8IQ — Axios (@axios) February 8, 2020

As the room rose to cheer, Biden said: "That's who we are. We are not what Trump is."

More stories from theweek.com

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's impeachment acquittal

Vanguard is an anomaly in the investment world. Can it stay that way?

For better pasta sauce, throw away your garlic

