Democratic debate - LIVE: Chants of 'fire Pantaleo' interrupt 2020 showdown as Joe Biden stopped by heckles about deportation

Democrats are geared up for the second round of debates, with everyone awaiting the expected showdown between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris following their row last month in Miami.

The debate in Detroit, where Mr Biden and Ms Harris are joined by eight others on stage, comes as Donald Trump has continued to attack congressman Elijah Cummings and the City of Baltimore -- drawing the ire of critics who have called the president's attacks racist.

Mr Biden has promised not to be as nice as he was during his appearance in Miami, but he has continued to combat attacks over his previous positions on civil rights issues that gave Ms Harris an opening in the first debates. But, will any of it matter given Mr Biden's formidable lead in the race? Only time will tell.

Follow live updates

