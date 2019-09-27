Democratic debate No. 4: What you need to know

The 2020 Democratic presidential field has narrowed to 19 candidates, but the number debating in Ohio in October has grown to a dozen from 10.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer who didn't qualify for the third Democratic debate in September will join the Oct. 15 debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

The Democratic National Committee required that each candidate have at least 2% support in four polls and contributions from at least 130,000 individual donors with at least 400 from 20 states.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who didn't qualify for the third debate dropped out of the race Sept. 20. Six other candidates have also left the race since the beginning of the year: Kirsten Gillibrand, Mike Gravel, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Seth Moulton, Richard Ojeda and Eric Swalwell.

The debate will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CNN channels and CNN.com and NYTimes.com. CNN's Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and the New York Times' Marc Lacey will moderate.

Here are the 12 candidates who qualified. Click on a candidate for a short bio of each.

