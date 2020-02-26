Watch live: Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina

The latest Democratic presidential debate kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.

The debate, hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, will feature Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire investor Tom Steyer.

_____

(Alice Keeney/Bloomberg via Getty Images)