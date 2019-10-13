Democratic debate: Time for 2020 presidential candidates to get real on health care

Before each of the three Democratic presidential debates I have been asked, “What questions do you want the candidates to answer in health care?” Each time I ask the same three questions, because they have not yet been answered:

We need to know exactly what those supporting Medicare for All mean by that. Are they really saying that everyone can have everything and it will cost less? Those not proposing Medicare for All would keep private insurance and add the choice of a government plan, or "public option," such as “Medicare for all who want it.” For them, is the real goal for the public option to dominate and eventually crowd out private insurance? And whatever the new system, how do we pay for it?

We still have no answers.

What we need to know on health

So here is an idea to move us forward. Every candidate should present the following information. Maybe complete a chart that compares their plan to what we currently have — 10 years of costs, from 2021 to 2031, relative to costs in 2020. There are only four lines on the chart:

1. How many people have health care coverage, and what percentage of U.S. citizens that represents.

2. What a household with average income of $60,000 would spend each year “out of pocket.” This includes actual dollars spent on premiums not covered by an employer, deductibles, and all other payments not covered by insurance. For those with no insurance, it is all costs they have for health.

3. The cost to that household in new taxes specifically to contribute to the government's share of health care. Sen. Bernie Sanders says that under his Medicare for All plan, individuals will pay less overall (that is, the family of the future will pay less in taxes and out-of-pocket costs than it pays now).

4. Other ways the government will finance the cost of health care. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says “Wall Street” will pay. Many talk about reducing the price of prescription drugs. Those payments would go on this line.

Extra credit for coverage, cost details

If candidates wanted to dig just a bit deeper and get "extra credit," there are a few other things they could answer. There is no country in the world that provides everything anybody wants to everyone, so we will want to know what services exactly are covered. And could we really get all care for free after paying our new taxes, as Sanders says? Almost all universal coverage plans charge co-pays and have roles for private insurance.

As a physician, of course, I am interested in what will happen to payments to physicians and hospitals under the new system For example, under a Medicare for All scenario, will physicians and hospitals be paid what Medicare currently pays? Currently Medicare pays much less than what commercial insurers pay. Medicaid pays even less.

The subsidies provided by commercial insurance keep physicians and hospitals afloat currently. Will the Medicare for All proponents pay them less? Increasing numbers of physicians already are refusing to see Medicare and Medicaid patients because the reimbursement is too low. Will the plan have enough doctors and hospitals who accept to the rates?

Phasing out private insurance

Finally, it will be important to see that the candidate has considered how actually, year by year are we going to get from here to there in their plan. This is important as it will determine how long it will take to implement. For Medicare for All, what will be the steps to phase out commercial insurance, Medicaid and Community Health Centers? And are the Veteran’s Administration and the Indian Health Service in or out of the plan? What phasing will happen there?