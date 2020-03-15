Democratic debate: What time, where is it and what channel can I watch it on?

Tonight's Democratic debate will have a distinctly different feel to the 10 previous ones as the participants have been narrowed down to just two presidential hopefuls: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The former vice-president will go toe to toe with the Vermont senator after Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar all dropped out following Super Tuesday.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race but is not a contender and did not qualify for the latest debate.

Tonight's debate begins at 8pm EST (midnight UK time) and is expected to last two hours.

It is being hosted by CNN and Univision and is being filmed at CNN's studio in DC. It was originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, in front of an audience, but has been moved to Washington DC because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The moderators will be Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Ilia Calderon, who has stepped up after Univision anchor Jorge Ramos stood down following contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The showdown between Mr Biden and Mr Sanders can be seen on CNN, CNN En Espanol, CNN International, the CNN website and Univision.

The debate comes ahead of another round of crucial primaries scheduled for Tuesday: Florida (with 219 delegates), Illinois (155), Ohio (136) and Arizona (67).

At the time of writing, all were expected to go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia and Louisiana have delayed their primaries -- Georgia from 24 March to 19 May, and Louisiana from 4 April to 20 June.

There is one more Democratic debate in the primary calendar which will take place in April, as long as both Mr Biden and Mr Sanders are still in the race. A date and location for the 12th debate have not yet been finalised.

After a stunning series of wins on Super Tuesday and, the following week, Big Tuesday, Mr Biden has seized the mantle of frontrunner. His rival insists there is still a route for him to win the nomination although his chances look increasingly slim.

