Health care and CNN's rules are among the winners and losers of Tuesday's Democratic debate

WASHINGTON – The 10 Democrats on stage were all hoping for and in need of a breakout moment.

But not every Democrat had one.

Here are the winners and losers for night one of the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan:

Winners

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the two most progressive candidates on stage Tuesday night, were hit from all sides by the more moderate candidates standing from the debate's opening statements.

Former Rep. John Delaney was the first candidate to call out the two progressives by name. However, instead of crumbling under his and others criticisms, both Warren and Sanders each hit back and held their own in defending their policy positions and initiatives throughout the discussion.

Health care

As the top issues on the minds of Democratic voers, health care dominated much of the first half of the debate. It was also discussed most substantively among the candidates -- as they tried to distinguish their plans and policies from one another's.

Sanders touted his Medicare for all plan. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney dismissed that plan, saying that he would keep private insurance instead. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio argued that Medicare for all would take away the plans that many union workers had specifically negotiated for contracts and sacrificed wages to get.

No matter the stance, it was a topic that was deeply discussed as the opening question in the debate -- with the discussion revealing fine policy differences between the candidates and with Sanders and Warren defending their views.

Race relations

Amid continued racist attacks from President Donald Trump on lawmakers of color, racial justice took center stage on Tuesday’s debate.

The candidates talked repeatedly about Trump’s rhetoric, labeling it as racist, in a city that is overwhelmingly black.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke was one of many candidates to call out Trump

“We must also ensure that we don't just tolerate or respect our differences but we embrace them," he said.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been repeatedly criticized for his past record on racial justice and has had a difficult time gaining traction with Black and Latino voters, talked specifically about why African American voters should support him if he iss the Democratic nominee.

He talked about how his community in Indiana has come together several times to try to “tackle challenges.”

“As an urban mayor serving a diverse community, the racial divide lives within me,” he said.

“Systemic racism has touched every part of American life, from housing to health to home ownership,” he said.

Losers

CNN's ground rules

Tuesday's Democratic primary debate was as much about the candidates rushing to get their points across as it was about them debating each other.

The first question of the debate, which wasn't asked until nearly 30 minutes into the debate, dealt with Medicare for all, one of the most contentious policy issues in the Democratic Party.

Sanders has championed that policy. However, the more moderate candidates on stage, such as former Rep. John Delaney, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, are against getting rid of private health care insurance and replacing it entirely with a Medicare-for-all system.

The issue took up the rest of the first hour of the debate but the constant cross talk between the candidates was repeatedly interrupted by the CNN moderators, who were strictly enforcing the cable outlet's debate rules and time limits. Specifically, candidates were given 60 seconds to respond to a question from a moderator Tuesday night, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals.

The moderators repeatedly interrupted candidates mid-sentence, which made it hard for candidates to openly debate and finish their thoughts. Several pundits argued the format also didn't allow for organic moments to happen as easily as they did in last month's Democratic debate.

For example, Warren began speaking about why universal health care is important. She began telling the story of Ady Barkan, a 35-year-old man and well-known health care activist in progressive circles who has who the nervous system disorder ALS.