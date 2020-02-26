Democratic debate viewers cannot escape Mike Bloomberg

Catherine Garcia

If he didn't get his message across during the debate, all former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg had to do was wait for the commercial break.

During Tuesday night's Democratic debate in South Carolina, 60-second ads for Bloomberg aired during the first two commercial breaks. This didn't go over well on Twitter, where people, like former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, were upset at CBS for letting Bloomberg purchase the ad time:





Over the last three months, Bloomberg has spent more than $500 million of his own money on campaign advertisements.

