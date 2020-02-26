Democratic debate viewers cannot escape Mike Bloomberg

If he didn't get his message across during the debate, all former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg had to do was wait for the commercial break.

During Tuesday night's Democratic debate in South Carolina, 60-second ads for Bloomberg aired during the first two commercial breaks. This didn't go over well on Twitter, where people, like former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, were upset at CBS for letting Bloomberg purchase the ad time:

















What kind of rule allows the candidates to advertise *during* the debate? Or did Bloomberg just buy CBS? — tad friend (@tadfriend) February 26, 2020

CBS taking a break from the debate so it can run a Mike Bloomberg ad — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 26, 2020

Am I the only one offended by the Mike Bloomberg ad that just aired during the break? Big money is destroying American democracy.#DemDebate2020 #DemDebate — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 26, 2020

Over the last three months, Bloomberg has spent more than $500 million of his own money on campaign advertisements.

