Democratic debate: Here are the winners and losers from the December match-up

WASHINGTON – Seven candidates took the debate stage Thursday night, hoping to make a splash at the last debate before the new year.

While the Democratic field has grown and shrunk repeatedly in the past few weeks, the stage held only seven candidates — the fewest of any debate so far this cycle.

Here's a look at the winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden looked stronger and more relaxed Thursday night than he has in previous debates.

When asked about how to return to “normal” after a President Donald Trump administration, Biden pushed back against the notion of just returning to business as usual, stating, "Look, I didn't say return to normal. Normal is not enough. Normal, in fact, we would have to move beyond normal, whether health care, the environment, whatever it is."

He continued to expand on working with his Republican counterparts, and that he refuses “to accept the notion, as some on this stage do, that we can never, never get to a place where we have cooperation again. If that’s the case, we’re dead as a country.”

“If anyone has reason to be angry with Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me. They have attacked me, my son, my family,” he said, addressing the GOP's unfounded claims that Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor in order to thwart an investigation into an Ukrainian energy company company tied to his son, Hunter Biden.

“We have to be able to get things done, and if we can’t convince them, we go out and beat them like we did in the 2018 election, in red states and in purple states,” he declared

When asked about Obama’s recent comments that there would be "significant improvement across the board" if countries were led by women, and that "old men" needed to get "out of the way," Biden joked that he is "going to guess he wasn’t talking about me either,” earning laughter from the audience.

But Biden did differentiate himself from the former president by stating he disagreed with Obama’s surge of troops in Afghanistan, and firmly quipped that he was the "guy from the beginning who argued that it was a big, big mistake to surge forces to Afghanistan, period. We should not have done it. And I argued against it constantly."

Through Thursday night's showing, Biden displayed himself to be the strong, experienced, and leveled politician his campaign has been trying to present.

"Joe Biden tonight looked like a frontrunner, he fought like a frontrunner, he sounded like a frontrunner, and he deserves the credit,” CNN analyst Van Jones said after the debate.

Andrew Yang

Businessman Andrew Yang jokingly asked, "I know what you're thinking, America: How am I still on this stage with them?"

While Yang hasn't missed a debate thus far, he had more airtime than previous debates, and was able to expand on his answers with fewer candidates to compete with.

Yang had a forceful answer on a question related to people with disabilities, saying "Special needs children are going to become special needs adults ... We have to stop confusing economic value and human value... We have to say 'Kyle, you have intrinsic value because you are a human being.' "