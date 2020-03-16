Democratic debate: Who won and who lost the latest 2020 showdown?

After 10 debates with crowded stages, the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination to face Donald Trump in November has whittled down to two men.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders — approaching another crucial round of primary elections on 17 March — entered their debate on 15 March in an unprecedented time in American elections as the growing threat of a coronavirus pandemic in cities across the US has gripped the nation.

Without an audience, what followed was a more-focused, often-aggressive and policy-driven debate between the candidates, as the Covid-19 crisis bookended the debate and gave both men a chance to frame their platforms against the crisis and offer Americans a compassionate, decisive message that's been completely absent from the White House.

Winner

Bernie Sanders' progressive platform

The national emergency over coronavirus has exposed failures throughout the US, from the administration of healthcare to safety nets for sick employees and working families with children out of school. The debate gave Sanders the best opportunity yet — in a focused, audience-free environment — for Sanders to make the case for a transition to single-payer system and a government overhaul to serve the most vulnerable. He made the case that the US response, and its shortcomings, are part of an institutional failure, not a one-time

Biden has argued for a "first things first" approach to the government's response, pointing to the urgency of the crisis and the failures of the Trump administration.

The former vice president's path to the nomination becomes clearer with each primary election win, though his wins undermine a massive movement among progressive voters — and millions of people committing to support a left-wing candidate — that won't necessarily disappear after the nominee's selection.

But in exit poll after exit poll, elements of his progressive platform — including single-payer healthcare — are supported by a majority of voters thus far.

Now that the path has narrowed, the pressure is on Biden to look left and adopt progressive policies, regardless of whether it's Sanders who's competing in November.

The political revolution that Sanders and his campaign has urged won't disappear on 4 November.

Losers

All the other debates

Sure, they were entertaining. But a one-on-one approach without an audience interrupting — booing, applauding — or candidates talking over one another prevented any significant "policy" discussion. This debate was more of a conversation that better suited their styles.

Donald Trump

Biden and Sanders agree that the president poses an "existential threat" to democracy who failed to save lives or soothe anxieties amid a pandemic. Both candidates have agreed to campaign for one another should either of them become the nominee. If that translates to support at the polls in the generals, that amounts to a powerful and potentially united front — and one that voters agree is the most important reason they're showing up to the polls.