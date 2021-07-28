Democratic donor donor Ed Buck convicted of providing fatal meth doses to 2 men

Ed Buck, a wealthy political activist and Democratic donor, was convicted Tuesday of charges that he supplied fatal methamphetamine doses to two men during "party-and-play" encounters at his West Hollywood apartment, per the New York Times.

Of note: A federal jury found Buck guilty of all nine felony counts exactly four years on from when Gemmel Moore, one of his victims, was found dead from an overdose at his home. Buck could face life in prison over his convictions.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

