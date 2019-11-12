The Democratic elite is panicked about Joe Biden, but he's far more popular with voters than donors

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., on November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The Democratic donor class' collective panic over former Vice President Joe Biden's weakness in the 2020 field is driving possible last-minute entries into the Democratic field.

Just three months from the Iowa caucus, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick have floated entering the race as moderate alternatives.

"This is coming from Wall Street. They're terrified of Warren. And these guys would help Biden. But they've been in a room with him up close and they have doubts," one Democratic donor told Politico.

But the concerns of the Democratic elite are unfounded.

Biden holds a commanding lead among two demographic groups critical to the Democratic coalition: voters over the age of 65 and African-American voters, especially black voters without a college degree.

Biden is also widely perceived as uniquely capable of defeating President Donald Trump, an appeal that can't be replicated by swapping him out with an ideologically similar candidate.

The Democratic donor class' collective panic over former Vice President Joe Biden's weakness in the 2020 field is driving possible last-minute entries into the Democratic field, but key constituencies of the Democratic Party still prefer Biden over the rest of the field.

Last Thursday, a senior adviser to former three-term New York City Mayor and billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg confirmed that after initially ruling out a presidential run in March, Bloomberg had filed paperwork to run in the Alabama primary in anticipation of a possible last-minute, self-funded presidential run.

And on Monday night, The Times further reported that another businessman-turned moderate Democratic politician and close Obama ally was reaching out to party leaders about a potential late entrance into the race himself — former Governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.

Democratic elites are panicking over Biden's fundraising, and they want an alternative candidate for the moderate lane

Wealthy Democratic donors are extremely concerned over Biden's extremely lackluster fundraising and slipping poll performance, in contrast with the rise and massive grassroots fundraising of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two leading Democratic candidates who have both proposed hefty taxes on billionaires.

As of 2019's third fundraising quarter, Sanders, Warren, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported $33.7 million, $25.7 million, and $23.4 million in cash on hand, respectively, compared with just $8.9 million for Biden.

Recently, The Times reported that Buttigieg — one of the most impressive fundraisers of the 2020 Democratic primary — "has won over many former Obama-era ambassadors as a 37-year-old fresh face for the party."

Bradley Tusk, a former campaign manager for Michael Bloomberg who recently hosted a fundraiser for Buttigieg, told The Times that in attendance were "a lot of those people you would have thought would be Biden people," adding that "the feeling in the room" was "that Biden has already lost."

A new report in Bloomberg News further revealed the weaknesses of Biden's ground operation in Iowa, where he is able to invest fewer resources compared with his top rivals in those states. The report found that aside from Biden's money issues, his state director didn't live in the state full-time, and Iowa Democrats said Biden himself had acknowledged his campaign's ground game in the state had been lacking.

"We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well-positioned to do that," the Mike Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson told The Times and other outlets.

"If Mike runs, he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America's biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America's toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist."

Politico further reported that wealthy Democratic donors with ties to Wall Street see Patrick, a centrist African-American candidate with executive experience both in government and business, as a feasible replacement in the moderate lane from Biden.

"This is coming from Wall Street. They're terrified of Warren. And these guys would help Biden. But they've been in a room with him up close and they have doubts," one Democratic donor anonymously told Politico.