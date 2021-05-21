Democratic fundraising arm outraised Republican peer by $2.4 million in April

·1 min read

(Reuters) - The fundraising arm of the U.S. Democratic Party raised $15.6 million in April, topping the $13.2 million raised by its Republican counterpart, Federal Election Commission filings https://bit.ly/3bHlbmj showed on Thursday.

However, the Republican National Committee had $90 million cash on hand going into May, still significantly more than the Democratic National Committee's $56.4 million.

Dozens of large U.S. companies have said they would halt donations to House of Representatives Republicans who supported attempts by former President Donald Trump to overturn his November election defeat.

On average, those lawmakers raised less in campaign funds in the first three months of the year than those who opposed it, federal records showed last month.

Individual donations of $200 or less have made up a growing share of campaign money in recent years. That trend had accelerated with the rise of anti-establishment political figures.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

