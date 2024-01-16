Democratic Governor Exposes GOP 'Weakness' In Trump's Iowa Caucuses Win

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) flagged one takeaway that could spell bad news for the GOP after Donald Trump’s comfortable victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Pritzker, in an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, noted that “almost half” of the Republican Party’s base showed up to vote against the former president. Trump, as of early Tuesday morning, received 51% of the vote.

“I mean, this is the most famous Republican. He’s the guy who, you know, basically built the modern Republican Party, the MAGA Republican Party that the Democrats are running against and half the people in that party didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” he said.

The Illinois governor added that the results, which show an overwhelming win by the GOP front-runner who faces 91 felony charges over four criminal cases, were “telling.”

“It tells you the weakness of Donald Trump and also the opportunity for Democrats, ’cause in the end, look, if the base doesn’t turn out for Donald Trump in the general election enthusiastically, and Democrats turn out its base, this is all about, you know, independents and independents don’t like Donald Trump,” said Pritzker, a Biden campaign surrogate.

“So, I think we’re in a pretty good place tonight to see what’s happening on the Republican side.”

Pritzker, who has knockedTrump on a number of occasions, added that the race could be “over” if the former president wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

“But the truth is all of these candidates are running as sort of mini-me Trump Republicans,” he said of the 2024 GOP presidential field.

“They all have exactly the position that you mentioned earlier, six-week ban on abortion, they want a national abortion ban, the Republican Party is standing against working families and Donald Trump is representative of, I think, everything that is wrong with the current environment in politics.”

Pritzker: Almost half of the base of the Republican party showing up for this caucus voted against Trump… So, I think that is telling. It tells you the weakness of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/vETZEoHKIW — Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2024

