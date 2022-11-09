Democratic Governor Newsom Wins Re-Election in California

Reuters

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by nonpartisan forecaster Edison Research to win control, which would allow them to block President Joe Biden's agenda and investigate his administration. Incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur held off perhaps the toughest challenge of her nearly 40-year history in the Toledo-area district, from Republican J.R. Majewski. She was widely expected to lose her seat to Majewski, a vocal Trump advocate who was at the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, after Republicans redrew the district.