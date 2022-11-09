Democratic Governor Newsom Wins Re-Election in California

Megan Howard

(Bloomberg) -- California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won re-election, the Associated Press said.

The first-term Democrat, who easily beat back a recall attempt last year, faced opposition from Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator and farmer.

