Democratic Governors Association weighs in on GOP primary with TV spot attacking Richard Irvin

The Democratic Governors Association is wading into the Republican primary race for governor with a TV ad campaign that launched Thursday attacking GOP candidate Richard Irvin over his work as criminal defense attorney and questioning his tough-on-crime campaign theme.

Irvin and Republican allies immediately assailed the Democratic group for trying to “hijack” the GOP primary, and contended the attack on Irvin was a reflection of first-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vulnerability on crime — an issue the GOP has been using locally and nationally.

The DGA ad highlights Irvin’s 15-year career as a criminal defense attorney and some of the cases he handled during that time. Irvin, who earlier spent five years as an assistant county prosecutor, has focused on the crime issue in his campaign and ignored his many years of defense work.

“For 15 years, Irvin has been a defense lawyer, profiting by defending some of the most violent and heinous criminals. Domestic abusers and sexual assault. A kidnapper who molested a child. Reckless homicide. Even accused child pornographers,” a narrator in the DGA ad says.

“Irvin has been getting rich by putting violent criminals back on our streets. Tell Richard to stop pretending to be tough on crime and start supporting policies that keep people safe,” the ad says.

Irvin has the backing of Illinois’ wealthiest person, Citadel investments founder and CEO Ken Griffin, and is widely viewed as the Republican candidate who would have the most resources to take on the billionaire Pritzker in the Nov. 8 general election.

Griffin is worth an estimated $28.2 billion, according to Forbes, while Pritzker is worth $3.6 billion.

Irvin backers said privately that they viewed the DGA’s effort as an attempt to weaken their candidate and enhance the chances of state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, who is running an evangelical right-wing populist campaign, in the June 28 Republican primary.

The DGA, of which Pritzker has been a financial supporter, did not say how large of an advertising buy it is putting behind its TV spot. Cable industry records show that in northern and central Illinois, the DGA is spending more than $89,000 to air the half-minute spot 200 times, primarily on right-leaning Fox News Channel, although $34,000 of that outlay is going toward a one-time airing in Chicago during this weekend’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four tournament.

The DGA also has contracts to air the ad on most of Chicago’s broadcast stations.

In a statement, Irvin’s campaign called the ad “a smear campaign” and the candidate said it was a reflection that “Pritzker was desperate and would do anything to win.”

Irvin and Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs, who backs the Aurora mayor’s gubernatorial campaign, each criticized Pritzker for signing comprehensive criminal justice reform legislation that they contend is anti-police and has fueled violent crime — even though many of that measure’s provisions, such as cashless bail for nonviolent offenders, have not yet gone into effect.

“Our men and women who put their lives on the line every single day for our safety and for us deserve a governor who have their backs. Not a governor who prioritizes the criminal class over the working class,” Durkin said at a statehouse news conference.

“Pritzker can hide behind the DGA, but he can’t hide behind his dangerous record on public safety and that has put many of our communities across the state at risk,” he said.

But neither the Irvin camp nor Durkin addressed the fact that the Aurora mayor, in a Feb. 22, 2021, letter congratulated a sponsor of the criminal justice legislation on its passage. In the letter, Irvin touted his city’s police department as having met or exceeded many of the bill’s provisions affecting law enforcement and that he “strongly supported” the bill’s goal to have “well-trained officers working hand in hand with community members” as the “only way to create a safe community.”

As a candidate for governor, Irvin has called for the law’s repeal.

Durkin, a former assistant Cook County prosecutor, also defended Irvin’s work as a defense attorney, saying having a former prosecutor working on the defense side “only makes the criminal justice system work better” to ensure people charged with a crime are afforded due process.

He contended Democrats were being hypocrites in attacking a criminal defense attorney at the same time they are backing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, since she also had a background in criminal defense.

At the same news conference, state Sen. Sue Rezin, a Morris Republican also backing Irvin, noted that crime is “a very important issue not only around the state, but to the suburban mothers who are concerned about the rise in crime that they see.”

Suburban women are considered a key swing vote in what had been a traditionally Republican region that has been turning Democratic.

The DGA ad is not the first time the group has gotten involved in a Republican primary for governor in Illinois. Four years ago, the group ran an ad portraying former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton as “too conservative for Illinois” in her primary contest against first-term GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, who narrowly won renomination.

rap30@aol.com