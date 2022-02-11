Some Democratic governors lift mask mandates

In what some might call a surprising about-face, many Democratic governors are lifting mask requirements for indoor businesses and schools. Boston Globe political reporter James Pindell spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about his reporting on the phenomenon and why the shift is happening.

