These Democratic governors want to give out inflation relief cash

Some Democratic governors up for re-election are proposing to use their budget surplus to give cash directly to residents through stimulus checks and rebates.

Why it matters: It's a direct form of relief to a beleaguered population — and potential voters — as Americans feel the effects of inflation and sky-high gas prices.

The details: In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to deliver $400-per-vehicle direct payments to drivers. It's capped at two vehicles per household.

In Hawaii, Gov. David Ige is proposing to use his state's surplus to issue $100 refund checks.

In Maine, Gov. Janet T. Mills recently proposed an increase in the amount of "direct relief" to residents. The $850 relief checks will be delivered "in the face of record-high inflation and rising oil and gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," said a gubernatorial press release.

In Kansas, taxpayers would receive a one-time $250 tax rebate, if Gov. Laura Kelly's proposal is passed.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz recently upped the direct payments — dubbed "Walz checks" — to residents to $500 for an individual and $1,000 per couple.

In Michigan, car owners are set to receive a $400 insurance refund for vehicles, based on legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

And in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a law that will provide residents with a one-time, refundable income tax rebate of $500 for married couples and $250 for single filers.

Those eligible for the rebate must have incomes under $150,000 if they're married or under $75,000 if they're single.

