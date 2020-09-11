Democratic groups push AGs to file Google antitrust suit

Progressive groups are pressuring state attorneys general to move forward on a Google antitrust suit despite concerns about bringing a major lawsuit so close to the November elections.

The context: The Department of Justice and a coalition of state attorneys general have separately been probing the search giant for over a year, but disagreements have emerged over the scope and timing of a Google lawsuit with some Democratic AGs pressing to continue the investigation.

The letter: In a letter to attorneys general, 13 progressive organizations said Google’s conduct has been the subject of concern for years and, if anything, enforcers have moved too slowly.

“The idea that justice has proceeded too rapidly on this matter is absurd on its face, as the facts have been apparent and investigations have been ongoing for years,” the groups said in a Friday letter to the National Association of Attorneys General. “Action must be taken against Google to put an end to its anti-competitive behavior.”

The American Economic Liberties Project, Open Markets Institute and anti-Amazon group Institute for Local Self-Reliance are among the 13 groups that signed on to the letter, along with nonprofit advocates Fight for the Future and Demand Progress Education Fund.