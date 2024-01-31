Democratic lawmaker faces Justice Department investigation over personal security spending

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice is investigating Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for allegedly misusing campaign funds for security services, the second-term Missouri lawmaker confirmed Tuesday.

She said she is fully cooperating with the investigation but told reporters allegations she used federal funds to pay for personal security are "simply false."

"I hold myself, my campaign and my position to the highest levels of integrity," Bush said. "I have complied with all applicable laws and House rules and will continue to prioritize the rules that govern us as federal elected officials."

Bush said she has received "relentless threats" to her life and physical safety since she became a member of Congress, and she needed to use campaign funds to pay for protection services "as permissible" because she is not given a security detail by the House.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Bush hired her husband, Cortney Merritts, who was once her security guard, as a part of her team because of his experience and because she claimed he can provide services "at or below fair market rate."

The Democratic lawmaker, who is part of a group of progressive leaders known as "the squad," said conservative organizations have filed complaints about the arrangement, which have resulted in multiple investigations. Those include the Justice Department probe as well as inquiries from the Federal Election Commission and the House Ethics Committee.

The Justice Department this week subpoenaed the office of the House Sergeant at Arms for resources connected to Bush's case. The department declined to comment to USA TODAY.

The Office of Congressional Ethics investigated her spending last year and voted to dismiss the case, she said Tuesday. "I look forward to the same outcome from all impending investigations."

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reiterated that Bush is cooperating with the investigation.

"Like any other American, she is entitled to the presumption of innocence," Jeffries spokesperson Christie Stephenson said in a statement Tuesday. "It is our expectation that the investigation will follow the facts, apply the law and be conducted in a professional manner."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrat Cori Bush under investigation for personal security spending