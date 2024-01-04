Democratic lawmakers react to Perry shooting, talk taxes and education at legislative forum

Iowa's Democratic legislative leaders expressed condolences for families in Perry following a school shooting and laid out their vision for the state at a legislative forum Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, took questions from reporters during the hourlong forum, which took place at the Iowa Capitol and was hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

The top Republicans in the Iowa Legislature, Senate Majority Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, were invited to speak at the forum but declined to participate or send another Republican lawmaker to speak in their place.

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, take questions from reporters at a legislative forum hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

'Our hearts go out to the families': Lawmakers express condolences after Perry shooting

Jochum opened her remarks at the forum shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday by addressing the Perry High School shooting that killed one student and wounded five other people.

"I want to start by just extending condolences to those in Perry, Iowa," Jochum said. "I know that we are still waiting for more details on what happened there, but I think I can speak for all the Democrats and actually everybody in the state of Iowa that our hearts go out to the families, whatever has occurred there. And we will wait for more detail on that as well."

Konfrst said she didn't want to discuss suggestions for gun policy changes in Iowa without knowing more about what happened in Perry.

"It’s fair to say that at this point we don’t know what’s happening in Perry, and so we don’t know what the impact of legislation in this state or gun policy in this state is on what happened in Perry," she said at the forum. "So right now we’re focused on monitoring what’s happening there and I’d rather keep the students and the faculty and the families as the focus right now on the Perry incident until we know what happened."

On Thursday afternoon, police said the suspect, 17-year-old Dylan Baker, a Perry High School student, fatally shot a sixth-grader and shot and wounded five others at the high school before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a Thursday afternoon statement, Konfrst said "my heart goes out" to the family of the sixth-grader who was killed and to the families of the others who were injured.

"We are all shaken and devastated by what happened this morning," she said in the statement. "It will take time to heal, and we will support the entire Perry community in whatever way possible."

"Gun violence has become far too common in our country today," Konfrst added. "When the investigation is complete, it’s our job as state lawmakers to do all we can to prevent mass shootings like this from happening again."

Democrats say tax cuts aren't the solution to every problem and call for child care, housing aid

Republicans have said they intend to speed up the implementation of a phased-in income tax cut that will bring Iowa to a flat tax of 3.9% by 2026.

Iowa ended the last fiscal year with a $1.83 billion budget surplus, as well as $902 million in reserve funds and $2.74 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund, which may be used only to reduce taxes. Republicans have pointed to the surpluses as evidence that there is room to further reduce taxes.

Konfrst said House Democrats will be proposing bills to help Iowans with child care and housing costs and to make sure lower-income families benefit from tax cuts. She said half a million Iowans won't see a benefit from the 2022 flat tax as it phases in.

"We’re tired of the idea that for every problem in the state there’s a solution that’s a tax cut," Konfrst said. "There are problems facing this state, there are issues facing this state and it seems that the Republicans are often quite willing to cut taxes for special interests and the wealthiest Iowans while leaving 500,000 Iowans behind without really looking at the real problems the state is facing."

Jochum said families in Iowa who earn more than $1 million per year will see a tax break of $1,300 a week from the flat tax.

"An Iowan who has a $40,000 a year taxable income will see little or nothing," she said. "And if there’s any group of people that need to see a tax break it should be those who are earning less than $100,000 a year. And that’s not what we’ve seen."

Democrats call Area Education Agencies 'invaluable' for students with disabilities

The Democratic leaders said Republicans need to move cautiously with potential changes to the state's Area Education Agencies, which provide services to students with disabilities.

The AEAs help to identify young children with special needs and provide them with extra support before they enter school. School-age children can also access additional services through the AEAs, including speech therapy, physical therapy and behavioral and academic counseling.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she intends to pursue a "comprehensive review" of AEA services in the state, which she said would improve student outcomes. She said on social media that she has "no intention of closing AEAs."

Jochum said she saw firsthand how important the AEAs were when they provided services to her daughter, Sarah, who was born with a severe intellectual disability.

She called the AEAs "invaluable to tens of thousands of families and children in Iowa."

"I would hope that the governor and the Republicans will move very cautiously on this issue," she said. "Because this is one mother that’s going to stand up pretty strong on fighting back if they try to make anything dramatic."

