Democratic lawmakers seek to halt USPS delivery vehicle contract

The Telegraph

Scotland spending 30pc more per person than England China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss Cameron’s lobbyist friend ‘given his own Downing Street business cards’ Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects Coronavirus latest news: Government '100pc confident' in AstraZeneca vaccine as Germany pulls jab again Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "disappointed" by a report into racial inequality, saying it was "reluctant" to admit problems. The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a "beacon for other white-majority countries". Speaking during a visit to Leeds, the Labour leader said: "I'm disappointed. On the one hand, there's an acknowledgement of the problems, the issues, the challenges that face many black and minority ethnic communities. "But, on the other hand, there's a reluctance to accept that that's structural." Fellow frontbencher Lisa Nandy said the Government must not "downplay" racism on the back of the report, but look to "take it on and deal with it". Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, defended the report, telling Sky News "I doubt they [report authors] are complacent about what needs to be done now - the Government certainly isn't. "We want to live in a country which is truly post racial, where everyone has a chance to succeed in life."