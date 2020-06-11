Democratic leaders are rejecting the biggest demand of Black Lives Matter protesters as they push their police reform bill

Business Insider

Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol as George Floyd police brutality demonstrations and marches are held around Washington, DC, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. More

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Democrats unveiled a sweeping policing reform bill this week, but it does not address the central or biggest demand of Black Lives Matter protesters: defunding police.

Activists have called for funds to be moved away from police and toward other issues of concern, such as health care and education.

Though Democratic leaders have not embraced the "defund the police" movement, President Donald Trump and his allies have falsely portrayed it as the party's default position in an effort to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

"Defund the police" has become the rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement amid nationwide protests spurred by the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. And though President Donald Trump and his allies have sought to link this slogan to former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats, essentially accusing them of condoning anarchy and being weak on crime, the party's leadership has not embraced the position whatsoever.

Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, has explicitly rejected defunding the police.

"No, I don't support defunding the police," Biden said on Monday. "I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness."

The former vice president has actually called for even more funding to go toward law enforcement to "reinvigorate community policing." He views this as a path toward reform.

"I've long been a firm believer in the power of community policing—getting cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect," Biden wrote in a USA Today op-ed.

"That's why I'm proposing an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing in our country," Biden said.

Democrats unveiled a sweeping policing reform bill aimed at addressing racism in law enforcement, but it doesn't defund police

As people across the country fill the streets to demand an end to police brutality and racism in law enforcement, Democratic leaders are pushing the Justice in Policing Act. The bill calls for an array of reforms to law enforcement, but doesn't go as far to support defunding police. It also doesn't condone disbanding police departments, as some localities and activists have pushed for.

The legislation, which has over 200 sponsors, would:

Ban the use of choke-holds and no-knock warrants

Establish a national database on police misconduct

Make lynching a federal hate crime

Bar racial, religious and discriminatory profiling

Require the use of body cameras

Limit the transfer of military-grade weapons to police

Condition federal aid on training/policies designed to quell racial profiling and bias

The bill also reforms qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that has made it difficult for people to pursue damages when their constitutional rights were violated by police.

As Democrats seek to build support for the legislation, a number of top congressional lawmakers in the party are gently pushing against calls to defund the police.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with MSNBC on Monday characterized defunding as a matter for local governments, not Congress. "Funding of police is a local matter," Pelosi said. "From the standpoint of legislation, we're not going to that place. What we're doing is talking about how we change policy to make our policing more just."

With that said, a lot of funding for local police comes from the federal government. Earlier this month, for example, Attorney General William Barr announced the Justice Department was awarding $400 million in grant funding for law enforcement hiring under the Community Oriented Policing Services program, which was established through the 1994 crime bill that Biden helped write.

"I think it can be used as a distraction and that's my concern," Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told reporters on Monday regarding the push for defunding. "I think the intent behind it is something that I support — the idea that communities need investments."

Some Democratic lawmakers have been more direct. "You can't defund the police, that's stupid, it's crazy and anyone who talks about that is nuts," Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said on Monday. "You have to have the police."

"This movement today, some people tried to hijack it," House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina said on a private caucus call on Monday, per what multiple sources told Politico. "Don't let yourselves be drawn into the debate about defunding police forces," Clyburn added.