Democratic legislators offer law enforcement support in latest anti-crime plan. GOP leader accuses them of trying to ‘rewrite history.’

A group of Democratic state legislators made another anti-crime pitch Monday with measures aimed at showing support for law enforcement and countering the Republican narrative that their party’s policies are facilitating an uptick in violence.

The legislators who laid out a plan at a news conference in Springfield were mostly from the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party, which has found itself somewhat at odds with progressives in the effort to come up with a winning formula for anti-crime legislation.

The legislators offered plans to give police officers greater incentives to stay on the job at a time when police forces across the country are seeing an exodus of cops, and to increase funding for officer wellness programs. It’s unclear how much money the Democrats are seeking for that — but they said the current state budget includes $5 million for addressing the mental health of cops and firefighters.

“We have to look at comprehensive ways to support law enforcement and to make sure that we can really bust through those barriers that have prevented first responders from accessing the desperately needed mental health support that they need,” said state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, who is considered part of the Democratic progressive wing but whose Northwest Side district includes many cops and firefighters.

Some of the Democratic-led legislation introduced on Monday mirrors proposals made by Republicans several months ago that didn’t gain much traction from the majority party. Those include a push to improve training for police officers across the state and set aside money to hire more cops.

Asked why there were no Republicans joining them in their support, state Rep. Dave Vella said “we think that our ideas are better.”

“We always try to be open to all ideas, but the ideas that came out from the other side were just more putting more people in jail and that’s not working, and it costs the taxpayers too much money,” said Vella, a Democrat from Rockford.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin on Monday continued to criticize the Democrats for passing last year’s Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (or SAFE-T) Act. Democrats say the law, which includes an end to cash bail for nonviolent offenses beginning in 2023, is meant to address inequities in the criminal justice system, while Republicans have argued it weakens the power of law enforcement and emboldens criminals.

“Democrats in Illinois have repeatedly attacked our police and justice system. Today, they are trying to rewrite history,” said Durkin, of Western Springs. “Until they wake up and repeal their pro-criminal SAFE-T Act, there will be no safe communities in Illinois.”

On the House floor Monday, Savanna Republican Rep. Tony McCombie made air quotes as she questioned whether the Democrat’s latest package can be characterized as “pro-law enforcement.”

Also among the proposals introduced by Democrats Monday was allowing retiring sheriffs, investigators, security employees and probation officers to buy their badge and service gun, and creating a grant program for child care centers to provide after-hours and nightly child care for first responders.

The Democrats also proposed enhancing the ability of county prosecutors to go after groups suspected of running a criminal enterprise.

The wave of anti-crime-themed bills from the Democrats began last week and comes as Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and all 177 state legislators face reelection this year.

Instead of endorsing more traditional law-and-order approaches that have been championed by Republicans, the Democrats over the last year have steered millions of dollars to violence prevention groups who employ ex-felons to mediate streets conflicts and connect those most prone to violence — either as a victim or perpetrator — with mental health therapy and other social services.

But there’s been a rift in recent weeks between some moderate and progressive Democrats in the General Assembly on crime issues, perhaps most notably with the Senate’s rejection of Pritzker’s choices for the Prisoner Review Board. Some Democrats have sought to get behind the kind of tough-on-crime policies traditionally favored by their rivals across the aisle.

For example, a measure backed last week by moderate Democrats in the Senate proposed a tougher approach to organized retail crime, which has generated headlines through both smash-and-grab burglaries at high-end stores and large scale operations targeting railroad and trucking cargo, and has garnered bipartisan support.

That was followed by proposals from more progressive Democrats that included a “co-responder” model under which police officers and social workers would work together to address mental health emergencies; more counseling for crime victims; and an expansion in the state’s unfunded witness protection program, for which Pritzker has already proposed $20 million.

In cities like Chicago, there’s been a decadeslong, deeply rooted distrust of police officers in Black neighborhoods. Aside from Sen. Doris Turner, a Democrat from Springfield who is Black, the other roughly dozen legislators on hand at Monday’s news conference were white. But Vella assured reporters that the Democrats’ latest wave of anti-crime policies has the support of his Black colleagues.

Asked how those policies would improve the trust of the police within the Black community, Vella said, “I think this is a first step toward that ... These ideas are smart, next-century ideas about policing. We would hope this will give young Black youth the ability to trust police officers.”

Members of the House Black Caucus who’ve focused on crime legislation over the last few years have said the Democrats need to balance a law-and-order approach to fighting crime with the need for investment in underserved communities most beset by violence. State Rep. Justin Slaughter, a Chicago Democrat who was one of main sponsors of the SAFE-T Act, downplayed any pressure his party may feel to curry favor with a voting base that’s more sympathetic to law enforcement.

“It’s not necessarily pressure as much as it is concern,” Slaughter told the Tribune last week after an event in a downtown Springfield hotel. “Yes, there’s that element of what’s happening politically with the other side of the aisle, mainly Republicans who are, in my opinion, misrepresenting the reforms we’ve made.”

“But it’s more so also just a concern, generally, for public safety,” he also said. “I think it’s more so important to not feel the pressure but address the concern around how to bring about sustainable long term strategies to public safety.”

Democrats will continue to work on a compromise on the issue before Friday, when the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its spring session.

Chicago Tribune’s Clare Spaulding contributed from Chicago.

