Democratic National Committee helped bury Iowa Democrats; will it help bring them back?

Democrats’ failure in keeping a blue state from becoming as red as the deepest southern states is not the fault of Iowa Democrats. It is a result of the arrogance of the national party and our national leaders.

To protect its own failure in the 2020 Iowa presidential caucuses debacle, the Democratic National Committee quickly blamed the Iowa Democratic Party for not producing immediate and accurate results. No doubt it was a mess, but the DNC forced Iowa to use untested software that proved inadequate, and the scapegoat was the Iowa Democratic Party.

The Iowa Democratic Party was drastically slow, by three days, to correct the problem but the results were accurate. However, the damage was done, and the news media had a field day in reporting all the finger pointing and harsh remarks from the DNC, especially its chairman, Tony Perez. He not only rushed to judgment, but he also made sure Iowa would be too weak to continue the 50-year tradition of being the “First in the Nation Presidential Caucuses.”

For many election cycles, states were jealous of our role; and for 50 years, we performed our responsibility admirably. But after 2020 and the avalanche of criticism from most of Iowa’s political allies, the DNC knew it would have an opportunity to kill the Iowa’s caucuses. And it did so mercilessly.

By 2022, the DNC had weakened Iowa’s political influence dramatically. They threaten potential candidates to stay out of Iowa by announcing that any candidate who participated in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses would lose its delegates at the national convention and monetary fines would be imposed – the equivalent of a political death penalty.

And Iowa political leaders fell in line. To be fair to the Iowa leaders, those that cared carried on the battle but had no support. The old guard of Iowa political leaders were not going to fight the new president or the new chair of the DNC. Why? Iowa Democrats were without a strong defense and most Iowa Democratic leaders decided not to fight the DNC and hope for the best.

On Jan. 8, 2023, the New York Times ran an article, “Why Iowa Turned So Red When Nearby States Went Blue.”

We can argue why Iowa turned so dramatically, but as the Times' story mentioned, the lack of economic opportunities in rural Iowa, the lack of available housing in rural areas and the exodus of our young workers to other states, made voters wonder how to stop it. And with the retreat by the DNC in helping the Iowa Democratic Party, it prevented Iowa Democrats from organizing rural voters from considering voting for Democrats.

But that wasn’t the only reason. The DNC's abandonment in supporting its state party after the DNC ripped the best organizing effort from it is too important not to recognize. While Democrats were trying to regain balance, the Republicans aggressively created a massive grassroots organization with the most conservative and partisan governor in our long history.

This leads to the weakening of the infrastructure any political party needs to be successful. And the knife to the heart by the DNC bled the life out of our leaders and dried up the financial resources we needed to recover from the harassment of the national party leaders. To be bullied in giving up a 50-year tradition and then to punish Iowa Democrats by not assisting in rebuilding the infrastructure, shows the inability to protect state Democratic Parties. If they could do it to Iowa, no rural state would be safe from their schizophrenic behavior.

Iowa Democrats worked feverishly to recover. We picked a new chair, selected new and younger legislative leaders. Former governors and gubernatorial candidates, congressional candidates and our own Democratic activists worked for two years to create a stronger infrastructure. And for three years, we operated under the hot breath of the 800-pound gorilla (the DNC).

But being invisible during the Republican presidential caucuses and the onslaught of Republican candidates, Republican activists and Republican fundraising buried Iowa Democrats.

The self-centered approach of the DNC to protect only the reelection of the president is noteworthy. Knowing that the newly elected president had every right to want a change in how his reelection should be handled shouldn’t include shaming Iowa Democrats or any state party to gain an advantage. Now, the unintended consequence is sending a message that rural America isn’t worth fighting for. Iowa Democrats couldn’t disagree more but the heavy hand of the DNC’s action against the Iowa Caucuses sends the wrong message.

Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, holds a news conference to discuss the delays in reporting results of the Iowa Caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

As the Times' article rightly mentioned, this did not start in 2020. President Barack Obama won the 2008 caucus and won Iowa in both 2008 and 2012, but our incumbent governor lost his reelection in 2010, and by 2016, Trump and his new brand of anti-establishment supporters beat Secretary Hillary Clinton by 9 points in 2016 and Biden by 8 points in 2020, making Iowa a truly RED state.

Now, the DNC had no respect for Iowa and continued to whip a wounded warrior until it had nothing left.

The DNC should have used Iowa’s tradition to flood our state with Democratic surrogates who would challenge the frivolous statements by every Republican candidate. With the world media flooding the state, Democrats had a strategic opportunity to defend Biden’s record. And what a record: no recession, inflation near last year’s record low, the strongest economic growth creating the lowest unemployment in over 60 years at 3.2%, restoring our international reputation, managing the COVID crises and creating funding for long term national priorities, like transportation, housing, and education.

The road back for Iowa Democrats is going to be long and it will need lots of hard work, but we have committed activists and new political leaders who are taking this task of rebuilding the Party seriously. It would be helpful if the DNC returned to adequately funding state parties. Otherwise, it will be difficult for Iowa and other potential purple states to develop the financial and organization expertise to be competitive again.

Jack Hatch

Jack Hatch of Des Moines is a former state senator. He was Democratic nominee for governor in 2014 and lost a runoff election for Des Moines mayor in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: DNC helped bury Iowa Democrats; will it help bring them back?