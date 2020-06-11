Democratic National Convention: When is it and how does the process work?

The Democratic National Convention is a little over two months away, where the party will nominate its candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 US election.

This year's convention is scheduled to take place between 17 August and 20 August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the final night including the announcement of the party's candidates for president and vice president. The convention was originally scheduled for mid-July, but was postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The presumed Democratic party candidate for president is Joe Biden, who recently won enough delegates to secure his nomination at the convention. Mr Biden's campaign is still in the selection process for who will run alongside him for vice president.

What happens at the convention?

Not unlike the Republican convention, the Democrats' event is a mixture of rallies, working sessions and elections. Delegates from the 50 states and non-state territories and districts convene to determine the party's platform and pick their candidates for president and vice president.

The most significant portion of these working sessions - at least for party members and insiders - is the establishment of rules that will guide the next cycle's nomination process. This was proven especially significant after the 2016 convention, in which delegates supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders managed to enact rules that limit the power of Superdelegates to vote only after the first round of voting has occurred at a convention.

The Superdelegates

Superdelegates are essentially unpledged delegates - often comprised of elected officials and active and loyal members of the Democratic party - who are free to support whoever they'd like. These delegates came under fire in the 2016 Democratic primaries when insurgent candidate Mr Sanders suggested that these delegates would undermine the democratic election of a Democratic candidate by influencing the vote. The argument went that party loyalists would vote overwhelmingly to support the party's favoured candidate - at that time, Hillary Clinton - rather than responding to the desires of Democratic voters.

Under the new rules, Superdelegates can only vote after the first round of voting at a convention has occurred. That means that their influence only comes into play if neither candidate is able to surpass the vote threshold to secure the party's nomination.

Securing the nomination and delegate allocation

In order for a candidate to secure the Democratic nomination for president, they must win a simple majority of 1,991 out of a possible 3,979 delegates.

Delegates are awarded based on the proportion of a state a candidate wins during the primaries. Unlike the Republicans, there are no winner-take-all states.

In the majority of primaries and caucuses, a Democrat has to win at least 15 per cent of the state's votes in order to qualify to receive a proportion of the state's delegates. While most states allocate their delegates based on congressional districts, there are notable exceptions - like Texas and New Jersey - who use state legislative districts instead.

When a candidate drops out, the delegates they earned are then reallocated to the remaining candidates in the race.

In the event of a brokered convention - in which no candidate arrives at the convention having broken the threshold for nomination - an election is held by the pledged delegates which would reflect the candidates' current delegate counts. Then, a second election is held - this time including the Superdelegates and with pledged delegates free to vote however they want - and the process continues until enough votes have changed to select a clear winner.

Spectacle

Apart from the selection of the party platform and the party's candidates for president and vice president, the convention also serves as a means to rally supporters and solidify support for the candidates ahead of the November general election.

Not unlike the Republican convention, rallies and speeches are held throughout the event, with the most high-profile speeches saved for evening time slots and given to party leaders and rising stars within its ranks. For example, in 2004, the DNC's keynote address was delivered by then Illinois state Senator Barack Obama. Mr Obama would of course go on to become the party's presidential nominee and was subsequently elected president in 2008.