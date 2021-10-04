Democratic party in-fighting threatens President Joe Biden's legislative agenda

President Joe Biden's ambitious domestic legislative agenda, including infrastructure and social programs spending, hangs in the balance as moderate and progressive Democrats negotiate terms. Meanwhile, the nation's debt crisis looms as Congress must act to increase the debt limit or risk defaulting. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.

