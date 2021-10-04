Democratic party in-fighting threatens President Joe Biden's legislative agenda

Reuters

The Czech prime minister, the king of Jordan and the chairman of India's biggest conglomerate were among global figures denying wrongdoing on Monday, after the leak of what major news outlets called a secret trove of documents about offshore finance. India said it would investigate cases linked to the data dump, known collectively as the "Pandora Papers", while Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said officials named in the documents would be investigated - including himself. The Kremlin said it had seen no evidence in the leak of hidden wealth among Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage, after the Washington Post said the documents showed Putin's mistress had used offshore funds to buy a flat in Monaco.