Democratic party leaders select Susan Cacace as preferred Westchester DA candidate

At a nominating convention Monday night, Westchester Democratic party officials threw their support behind Susan Cacace in the Democratic primary for Westchester district attorney. The decision sets up a primary race between Cacace, a longtime County Court judge, and two Democratic challengers.

Cacace won handily with 59% of the weighted vote against 40% for challenger William Wagstaff III.

"I don’t believe there's any shortcut that could substitute what only time can teach," Cacace said in her nominating speech, alluding to her extensive credentials.

Susan Cacace, a former Westchester County judge, announces she is running for Westchester County District Attorney, outside Westchester County Courthouse Dec. 13, 2023 in White Plains. From left, fer husband Jim Dibbini, daughters Sophia Dibbini and Isabella Dibbini stand beside her.

Wagstaff, a civil rights lawyer who also sought the convention's nomination, gave a rousing speech which resulted in a standing ovation from his supporters, highlighting his transformation from a criminal defendant long ago to a practicing attorney.

"I know I stand before you today as someone who has beaten the odds more times than not," he said. "Our campaign is about resolving deeply rooted generational problems."

Adeel Mirza, a former Westchester assistant district attorney who helmed the office's Greenburgh division, said at the convention he would not seek the nomination of the party leaders but would continue his campaign through the primary election.

William Wagstaff III, running for Westchester District Attorney

Hundreds of party officials poured into the ballroom at the Westchester Marriott Monday night, filling out most of the 975 seats which were reserved for every municipality in Westchester. In addition to the district attorney nomination, officials also selected their choices for the positions of family court judge and county court judge; though after some back-room wheeling and dealing, multiple candidates dropped out of the race until there were exactly enough to equal the number of vacant positions.

The selection of Cacace by party insiders does not necessarily indicate she will sweep the nomination come June, when the primary election is held. Just four years ago, Democratic leaders chose incumbent District Attorney Anthony Scarpino to be the party's nominee for district attorney. However, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah would go on to win the party's primary election in June, and then the general election.

Rocah has declined to seek a second term, opening up the primary to a new field of candidates. Cacace bills herself as Westchester's longest-serving County Court judge. She was also an assistant district attorney.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Susan Cacace named preferred DA candidate at nominating convention