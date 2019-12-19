Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present', effectively abstaining over Trump impeachment

Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for the Democratic nomination, said her party had made the process too partisan - AP

Tulsi Gabbard has put herself on a collision course with her Democratic colleagues after surprisingly voting "present" - effectively abstaining - instead of backing her party and opting to impeach President Trump.

Ms Gabbard, who is a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, said she "came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no" following a process that she said was "partisan" and "fuelled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country".

The Democrats in the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favour of impeaching the US president on Thursday on two charges, that he abused his power and that he obstructed Congress. Every Republican representative voted against the two articles, a symbol of the fierce partisan division over the issue.

Ms Gabbard, who as a representative for Hawaii was the only member of the Democratic presidential field able to vote on impeachment, had said on Monday that she was undecided as to how to vote.

After the House voted to impeach Mr Trump on Wednesday evening, Ms Gabbard released a long statement defending her position, saying that she was acting in "the best interests of the country".

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," Ms Gabbard said.

"I am standing in the centre and have decided to vote Present."

Ms Gabbard said that she believed Mr Trump had acted wrongly and criticised Republicans for "abdicating responsibility" and "agreeing with the absurd proclamation that [the president's] conduct was 'perfect'." But she said she could not support her party's attempts to remove him.

"I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," Ms Gabbard said.

"I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fuelled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.

"When I cast my vote in support of the impeachment inquiry nearly three months ago, I said that in order to maintain the integrity of this solemn undertaking, it must not be a partisan endeavor. Tragically, that’s what it has been.

"The president’s opponents insist that if we do not impeach, our country will collapse into dictatorship. All but explicitly, they accuse him of treason. Such extreme rhetoric was never conducive to an impartial fact-finding process."

Her abstention provoked anger and confusion from her party colleagues and even caused Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, to look surprised when she read out the results of the votes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she was surprised by Ms Gabbard’s vote, and that Ms Gabbard lacked leadership.

"Today was very consequential," Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a representative for New York, said. "To not take a stand one way or another in a day of such grave consequence to this country is quite difficult. We’re sent here to lead."

Steve Israel, the former Democratic representative for New York, tweeted: "Never quite understood Tulsi Gabbard. Tonight I understand even less."

Claire McCaskill, the former Democratic senator, told MSNBC that Ms Gabbard was "stupid".

Ms Gabbard insisted that her record shows that she would "always do what I believe to be right for the country that I love" and appealed to the Founders' warnings about "impeachment being a purely partisan exercise".

Ms Gabbard also insisted that she has introduced a censure resolution - a formal statement of disapproval by the House - that "will send a strong message to this president and future presidents that their abuses of power will not go unchecked, while leaving the question of removing Trump from office to the voters to decide."

"I am confident that the American people will decide to deliver a resounding rebuke of President Trump’s innumerable improprieties and abuses. And they will express that judgment at the ballot box. That is the way real and lasting change has always occurred in this great country: through the forcefully expressed will of the people."

Ms Gabbard asked Americans to join her to "make a stand for the centre".