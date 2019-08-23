Democratic presidential candidates have a new approach for tackling gun violence: Treat it as a public-health crisis

AP Photo/John Minchillo





For years, gun violence has been treated as a criminal issue, with law enforcement, punishment, and incarceration being the typical means of addressing the problem.

But with gun deaths on the rise in the US, traditional approaches have been far from effective, which has led to a policy shift among some contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker are now calling gun violence a "public-health crisis."

Warren and Booker have outlined the need to fund public-health research to inform better policies to address gun violence, saying they will fund and use the tactics of community-based intervention.

These programs use data to locate high-risk areas for gun violence. Community members then intervene to mediate and de-escalate violence and refer people to social services.

A significant policy shift on gun violence is taking place among contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, with some now calling gun violence a "public-health crisis" that requires a public-health approach to tackle the issue.

When looking at gun violence as a criminal issue, the response has been to use law enforcement, criminal punishment, and incarceration. But those methods aren't working, as deaths by firearms continue to increase in the US.

"Faced with a complex and entrenched public-health crisis, made worse by the ongoing inability of a corrupt government to do anything about it, it's easy to despair," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in her proposal to fight gun violence. "But we are not incapable of solving big problems. We've done it before."

In 2017, 39,773 people died from gun-related injuries in the US, including homicides and suicides, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited in a Pew Research Center analysis. The number of homicides involving guns rose by 32% between 2014 and 2017, according to the Pew study.

Presidential candidates are adopting a public-health approach

The rise in gun crime and continued mass shootings have led several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to adopt a new approach that they say is evidence-based. The approach focuses on stopping violence and providing social services for people as a way of curbing shootings.

Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Warren have identified gun violence as a "public-health crisis" in their policy proposals.

After the recent back-to-back shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which killed 31 people and injured many more, Warren released her gun-policy proposal, which includes reforms that address gun violence in America.

Warren has called for more funding to update public-health research and to invest in "evidence-based community violence-intervention programs." Booker has taken a similar stance.

Republican President Donald Trump initially called to strengthen background checks after the shootings, but then quickly backed away from that proposal, reportedly under pressure from the National Rifle Association. Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that he was working on an effort to prevent mass shootings and that he was "hopeful Congress will engage with my Team to pass meaningful legislation that will make a real difference."

The Democratic senators emphasized the importance of conducting more public-health research to inform better policy decisions, even though funding this kind of gun-violence research has faced considerable setbacks.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's also competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, also called for more funding to community-based organizations like Cure Violence and other "violence interruption models to stop violent incidents before they begin," in his "Justice and Safety for All" proposal.

Programs like Cure Violence, University of Chicago Crime Lab, Safe Streets, and Oakland Ceasefire are all using a public-health approach to curb gun violence in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and Oakland, California. So far, the programs have reduced homicides and shootings in the areas in which they operate.

The public-health approach

"Most people have accepted the idea that gun violence is a public-health issue," Georges Benjamin, the executive director at the American Public Health Association, said. "Now it must be treated seriously."

A public-health approach to gun violence, according to Benjamin, is a multidisciplinary approach that needs to include research and data, social services, mental-health services, education, community intervention, policy change, and stricter regulations.

For Mike McLively, the community violence initiative director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, there are two main areas to address when discussing gun-violence reform. The first is changing laws around access to guns, and the second is intervening directly with people who are exposed to gun violence.

"When it comes to the national level, very little is done when it comes to scaling the demand for a public-health approach," McLively told Business Insider. "It's been way underinvested."